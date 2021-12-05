Raised by Wolves S2 teaser reminds us why we loved the series until the S1 finale





The second season of the new original HBO sci-fi series, Raised by Wolves arrives in February.

Raised by Wolves’ first S2 teaser is here, and our feelings are mixed. On the one hand, once again, the visuals are amazing and we’re delighted that surprisingly androgynous Danish actress Amanda Collinis is returning as Mother. Her extraordinary performance anchored the story arc of the first season and the spooky, otherworldly vibe, and that same moody and ominous vibe is present in the teaser. On the other hand, we were seriously disappointed with the S1 finale, which shook our confidence that S2 will bounce back from this fiasco to become the truly original and visionary series that it originally promised to be.

(Major spoilers for the S1 finale below.)

The series was created by Aaron Guzikowski, with Ridley Scott as executive producer and director of the first two episodes. As I wrote earlier, the story involves two androids serving as mother (Amanda Collin) and father (Abubakar Salim) figures on a strange virgin planet, Kepler 22b (an actually observed extrasolar planet), after Earth was destroyed by the epidemic of a religious war. They are programmed to incubate, give birth and raise human children to rebuild the population and set up an atheistic civilization to prevent the human race from becoming extinct. It’s a harsh and dangerous environment, even for androids, and only one of their original six children survived: Campion (Winta McGrath).

Then the remnants of an extreme religious sect of Earth, the Mithraics, who revere Sol, found their way to the same planet aboard a spaceship, or ark, called Heaven. The recon team attempted to kidnap Campion and kill Mother.

That’s when we discovered Mother has special abilities: she’s actually a reprogrammed gun android called The Necromancer, who once slaughtered atheists on Earth. Her deadly sonic cries that can disintegrate humans in seconds have been ignited on the Mithraic, and she crushed their ark on the planet. Her new maternal instincts led her to bring the surviving Mithraic children into her fold.

It didn’t go well with the few survivors of Mithraic, especially Marcus (Travis Fimmel) and his partner, Sue (Niamh Algar). They were determined to save their (technically adopted) son Paul (Felix Jamieson) from mother and father, against the orders of the Mithraic leader, Ambrose (Awissi Lakou). The various conflicts have inevitably escalated, and the planet itself has its own mysterious secrets and hidden dangers, with the fate of the human race ultimately hanging in the balance.

Enlarge / Amanda Collins once again stars as Mother, an android programmed to incubate, give birth, and raise human children on an alien planet.

YouTube / HBO Max

Some viewers found the pace of Raised by Wolves S1 too slow, but I really found it atmospheric and weird in an interesting way until the finale. The mother got pregnant after having virtual sex with her virtual reality creator, “uploading” the required information. Except instead of giving birth to a baby like she had hoped, Mother literally threw up a creepy snake with suckers that I can’t fly without an obvious way to generate lift. In my review, I called it “a jarring and overblown ploy that just wasn’t profitable enough for the viewer and clashed heavily with the original setup.”

Apparently, the Flying Alien Suction Cup Serpent (FASS), which had quickly grown to an alarming size in the final scene, will be an important part of S2’s overall story arc. This was not good news, especially since the ultimate destinies of Mother and Father remained ambiguous. Thankfully, this teaser confirms the pair will be back in full force for the second season, and there’s barely a hint of FASS to see other than a brief glimpse of a snake figure painted on a rock.

Enlarge / Mithraic survivor Marcus (Travis Fimmel) appears to be becoming one of the strange creatures Mother and Father first encountered in S1.

YouTube / HBO Max

It’s unclear what happens in terms of the plot, but the teaser opens with a photo of a seriously injured mother. “Androids can change, just like humans,” his voice tells us. The father also survived, along with the children and Sue. Marcus appears to be becoming the strange creatures that Mother and Father first encountered on the alien planet, and he hasn’t grown less zealous and violent. He still has minion survivors to lead, and he still intends to “bring purity to this planet.”

Something violent also seems to be waking up in Mother, though her primary focus is still protecting her children and finding them a new home. The teaser ends worryingly. Perhaps we are becoming too human, Muse Mother, covered in what might be but blood. Will she reappear in all of her necromancer glory? It would be a sight to see.

The second season of Raised by Wolves premieres February 3, 2022 on HBO Max.

Enlarge / The appearance of a flying alien sucker serpent ruined the S1 finale for us. Alas, he is said to play a major role in S2.

Listing Image by YouTube / HBO Max

