Million dollar bond as parents of US school gunman plead not guilty to manslaughter





Ethan Crumbley has been charged as an adult with state murder and terrorism charges. (Representative)

Parents of a 15-year-old who shot dead four students at an American high school with a gun his father bought pleaded not guilty to manslaughter on Saturday, as a Michigan judge set a combined bail for ‘a million dollars for their release.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, were arrested overnight after police found them in an industrial building in Detroit, 40 miles from the shooting in Oxford.

The pair were seen as fugitives – having apparently withdrawn $ 4,000 in cash and turned off their phones – although lawyers for the Crumbleys told court their clients “are absolutely going to surrender.”

But Sheriff Michael Bouchard of Oakland County – where the shooting took place – told reporters at a press conference on Saturday that it appeared the couple had helped “hide” from police.

“They weren’t planning to surrender then,” he said.

“We think they were helped there, to get there, to get in,” Bouchard said.

“Obviously, someone helped them get to this place and made it available to them,” even after an arrest warrant was issued against them, he said.

On arraignment, Judge Julie Nicholson set the bond at $ 500,000 for each parent, calling the charges “very, very serious” and saying “the court is concerned about the risk of absconding.”

Four students, aged 14 to 17, were killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Oxford High School north of Detroit and six others were injured, along with a teacher.

The couple’s son, Ethan, has been indicted as an adult with state murder and terrorism charges, while his parents each face four counts of manslaughter, each punishable by a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

When the charges against the boy’s parents were announced on Friday, Oakland County District Attorney Karen McDonald said the rare move was meant to “send the message” that gun owners have a problem. responsibility.

The Crumbleys are accused of not only providing their son with a gun, but ignoring growing warnings that he appeared to be on the verge of violence, including on the day of the shooting.

Four days before the tragedy, James Crumbley purchased the Sig Sauer 9mm semi-automatic handgun for his son, McDonald told the judge during Saturday’s hearing.

His wife took their son to a shooting range the next day, posting on social media that she had bought a gun for her “baby” for Christmas, the prosecutor said.

“Instead of revealing to the school that he had full access to this weapon, they chose not to,” she said.

Purchase of firearms

As teen-led school shootings have become an infamously familiar part of American life, it is highly unusual for parents to face charges.

Ethan was with his father at the time of the purchase at a local gun store and the teenager posted a photo of the gun on his Instagram account, writing “Just got my new beauty today. “with a heart-shaped emoji.

But Crumbley’s lawyer Shannon Smith told the judge it was “absolutely not true” that Ethan Crumbley had free access to a gun.

“Our customers will fight these accusations,” Smith said. “Our customers are as devastated as everyone.”

Police say Ethan Crumbley recorded a video on his cell phone the day before the attack saying he was planning a school shooting the next day, but it was not posted online.

On the same day, a teacher observed Ethan Crumbley searching for ammunition on his cell phone during class.

McDonald said Jennifer Crumbley texted her son that day, writing, “lol, I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught.”

There is evidence the shooting was “premeditated, and he was looking forward to it,” Bouchard said.

‘Do not do it’

The Crumbleys were called to school on the day of the shooting after a teacher was “alarmed” by a note she found on Ethan’s desk, McDonald said.

The parents were shown the drawing and told they had to get the boy to consult.

McDonald said they refused to bring their son home and he returned to class.

He then entered a bathroom, came out with the gun he had hidden in his backpack and opened fire.

McDonald said Jennifer Crumbley, when she heard about the shooting, texted her son saying, “Ethan, don’t do it.”

And James Crumbley called the 911 emergency line to report that a gun was missing from his house and that he believed his son might be the shooter, McDonald said.

According to Bouchard, the three family members are in custody at the Oakland County Jail, unable to communicate with each other.

