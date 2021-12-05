U.S.-Chinese space cooperation is more on hold than ever





It’s no secret that the United States is moving towards a more confrontational approach towards China, but the role of outer space in Sino-American relations is increasing as China emerges as a leader in space exploration. Although the USSR was the world leader in space exploration with the first satellite (Sputnik, 1957), the first lunar probe (Luna, 1959), the first man in space (Yuri Gagarin, 1961) and the first space station (Salyut, 1971), since the United States placed a man on the moon (Apollo 11, 1969), the United States has been the undisputed leader in space exploration.

Most of the time since Apollo, China has not been a factor in space exploration and therefore has been excluded from the ISS, but since 2003, when the Chinese Space Administration placed a human in orbit (Shenzhou 5 ), China has pursued an aggressive program to become a or the leader in the exploration of outer space. This has led to several Chinese achievements, including: the construction of the world’s largest radio telescope (FAST, 2020) and a space station comparable to the ISS (Tiangong, 2021-2036); the first soft landing on the far side of the moon (Change 4, 2019); collecting and returning samples from the moon’s surface to Earth (Amendment 5, 2020); and send a rover to Mars that conducts experiments and returns high-definition panoramic photographs (Zhurong rover, 2021.)

Over the next decade, Chinese authorities promise much more, including huge constellations of satellites for communications, the return of samples from the surface of Mars for scientific study, a human moon landing, a permanent manned station on the moon , the world’s largest space telescope and exploratory missions. to asteroids, Jupiter and Uranus.

The extent to which the Chinese and Russian space programs will be linked is not fully understood, although numerous reports suggest that they have already linked and will extend their cooperation to the Moon, Mars and outer space. The ISS will likely cease operations by the mid-2020s, allowing Tiangong to be the only manned space station by then.

Throughout China’s space growth, there has been little cooperation between the U.S. and Chinese programs. This was initially the result of the so-called Wolf Amendment, first enacted in 2011 as a one-year limitation on U.S.-China cooperation in space and re-approved by Congress every year since. This law does not prohibit US-Chinese cooperation in space, but it severely restricts it by requiring, among other things, that before any space cooperation with China, the FBI must certify that the cooperation does not involve any risk that the national security – related information is provided to the Chinese side.

Given that much of all information about U.S. space programs could potentially have dual civil / commercial and national security use, it is no surprise that very few non-risk FBI certifications have had place.

And so, hardly any cooperation between the leaders in space has taken place.

This law-based limitation has recently been reinforced by the growing chorus of defense policy advocates who strongly advocate for little or no cooperation between the United States and China in virtually every area.

Those who advocate for a more confrontational American approach to China often find that these legal restrictions on space cooperation with China are the minimum necessary to protect American security and they tend to tie their support. to any US-Chinese space cooperation to things like China’s approach to Hong Kong. , Taiwan, business practices and minorities. Their evidence includes the very close relationship between the Chinese space program and the People’s Liberation Army and claims of Chinese scientific espionage for decades.

However, other defense policy advocates take the opposite view: they tend to cite that the US boycott of space cooperation with China has done nothing to slow down the Chinese space program and the United States. probably strengthened by making the Chinese program autonomous. . In addition, they argue that, given China’s huge programs to explore space and conduct scientific experiments combined with Chinese plans to collaborate with other countries, the US boycott of space cooperation with China does not will only limit our own science and isolate us. Their proof would be the inability of American scientists to examine new Chinese moon rocks or operate the world’s largest radio telescope or use their planned giant space telescope.

Two hugely important public figures have entered this debate, neither of whom can be seen as ignorant of US space policies or indifferent to the Chinese Communist Party: Elon Musk Elon Reeve Musk US-China space cooperation is more in the air Joe The push Biden’s Big Labor Not Winning Voters Elon Musk warns SpaceX employees about the risk of bankruptcy if Starship engine production does not increase: Bring in MORE, the world’s richest and most successful capitalist and a leading military space contractor; and Major General Charles Bolden, a Marine Corps combat veteran in Vietnam and in Desert Thunder, NASA astronaut and NASA administrator under President Obama Barack Hussein Obama The tyrant who pulls the levers of Trump’s mind n ever learns that US-China space cooperation is on hold more than ever, GOP infighting elevates stupidity to a whole new level MORE.

In September, Musk sent shockwaves through space policy communities in the United States and China by tweeting that there should be some cooperation between the United States and China in space activities. While some Chinese hardliners dismiss Musks’ appeal as a marketing gimmick for Tesla, it’s impossible to ignore the fact that he’s extremely knowledgeable, his defense orientation is beyond doubt, and its capitalist credibility is unmatched.

In contrast, General Bolden has always called for cooperation between the United States and China in space activities. Speaking at a The Hill-sponsored policy forum in October, Bolden said we can work collaboratively with China on space if we think about it.

All of this has left the US commercial space industry in the air as it sees China as a supplier or a market.

After that ?

While there are many signs that many scientists would prefer defense politics and policies to be kept away from space science cooperation, and some Biden officials and foreign leaders might prefer to increase space science cooperation with China, outer space is now recognized as a major theater of war. and China is cited by many as the Americas’ main adversary.

Roger Cochetti provides advisory and consultancy services in Washington, DC. He was a senior executive at Communications Satellite Corporation (COMSAT) from 1981 to 1994. He also led Internet public policy for IBM from 1994 to 2000 and then served as senior vice president and chief policy officer. Officer for VeriSign and Director of Group Policy for CompTIA. He served on the State Department’s Advisory Committee on International Communications and Information Policy during the Bush and Obama administrations, has testified several times on Internet policy issues, and has served on advisory committees of the FTC and from various United Nations agencies. He is the author of the Handbook on Mobile Satellite Communications.

