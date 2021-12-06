US military reportedly acted against ransomware groups





General Paul M. Nakasone, America’s greatest cyber warrior, has acknowledged that the U.S. military has been involved in the fight against ransomware groups.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The US military has gone on the offensive against ransomware groups as US businesses increasingly become targets of malware attacks, the country’s top cyber defender acknowledged on Saturday.

Until about nine months ago, containing ransomware attacks was considered the responsibility of law enforcement agencies, US Cyber ​​chief General Paul M. Nakasone told The New York Times. Command and director of the National Security Agency. But attacks like those on Colonial Pipeline and the JBS beef factories are “impacting our critical infrastructure,” Nakasone said, causing federal agencies to step up the collection and sharing of information about ransomware groups.

Receive the CNET Home newsletter

Modernize your home with the latest news on smart home products and trends. Delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“The first thing we need to do is understand the adversary and his ideas better than we’ve ever understood before,” Nakasone said in an interview with the Reagan National Defense Forum, a gathering of national security officials.

Nakasone did not describe the measures taken or identify the target groups, but said one of the goals was to “impose costs” on the ransomware groups.

“Before, during and since, with a number of elements of our government, we have taken action and we have imposed costs,” Nakasone said. “This is an important element that we must always pay attention to.”

The increase in activity follows a series of cyber attacks against the federal government and private companies, reviving concerns about the vulnerability of critical infrastructure.

A crippling ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline forced the shutdown of a major U.S. oil pipeline in May, raising concerns over widespread gas shortages along the east coast. A month later, JBS USA, one of the largest meat producers in the United States, suffered a ransomware attack that temporarily shut down processing plants.

In ransomware programs like the one used on Colonial, attackers use code to take control of a computer system and then demand money to unlock it. The global WannaCry ransomware attacks in 2017, for example, left the computer systems of hospitals, banks, and phone companies dead. City governments in the United States have also been hampered by ransomware attacks.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order in May to improve U.S. cybersecurity defenses, saying the attack on Colonial Pipeline highlighted the need to do more to protect critical infrastructure. The ordinance outlined a number of measures to strengthen the country’s cybersecurity, including a call to remove contractual barriers to reporting violations by federal agencies, reporting serious cyber attacks within three days, and creating a a cybersecurity security review committee to investigate incidents.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/us-military-has-reportedly-acted-against-ransomware-groups/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos