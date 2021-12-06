What you need to know about the changes brought about by Omicron :: WRAL.com





Just when we thought America’s travel rules were starting to stabilize, comes Omicron.

The dominoes fell quickly after South African health officials informed the world of their discovery of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in late November.

The Biden administration has imposed controversial travel bans on arrivals from eight southern African countries. Travelers found themselves stranded unexpectedly. And now, US officials are tightening travel regulations again.

Things are changing from day to day and even hour to hour, but here are some of the questions people have about US travel rules – and the answers we have as of December 5:

Are the testing rules for entering the United States changing?

Yes, according to President Joe Biden’s Dec. 2 announcement of new measures to curb the pandemic.

All inbound international travelers will be required to take a test within one day of departing for the United States from Monday.

All flights departing after 12:01 am ET on December 6 will follow a new CDC test order, which was released Thursday night.

The new testing deadline will apply to everyone, “regardless of nationality or vaccination status,” says the plan outlined on the White House website.

Documentation showing that you have recovered from Covid-19 within the past 90 days is also accepted.

Until Sunday, December 5, vaccinated travelers are required to be tested within three days of their departure. Foreign travelers arriving in the United States must be fully immunized.

Unvaccinated Americans and legal permanent residents are allowed to enter the country with a test done within one day of leaving for the United States. The new rule will make the test deadline a day for everyone.

Biden also announced that the federal mask mandate requiring travelers to wear masks at airports, on planes and other modes of public transportation such as trains and buses has been extended until March 18.

Does “one day” mean 24 hours?

No. According to the CDC, the “one day” deadline is used to “provide more flexibility to air passengers and aircraft operators”.

Acceptance of the test is not dependent on the time of flight or the time the test sample was taken.

“For example, if your flight is at 1 pm on a Friday, you can board with a negative test that was taken any time the previous Thursday,” the CDC says on its website.

Does the test requirement apply to children?

Yes, this applies to all air passengers 2 years of age or older flying in the United States.

Does it apply to arrivals at land borders and seaports?

No, the requirement is for air travelers only.

Is there a requirement for testing or quarantine after arrival?

There’s no. “We are not announcing any measures regarding testing and quarantine after arrival,” a senior administration official said at a press briefing Wednesday evening.

“I will say – look, if additional measures are recommended, if additional measures can be implemented well and are effective, we will not hesitate to take them, but we are not taking them today,” said the official, according to a White House transcript of that briefing.

Which countries fall under the new United States travel ban?

Travel bans announced on November 26 bar entry into the United States of non-nationals from eight southern African countries. These are Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

On November 27, the CDC placed them all at level 4 of “very high” risk for Covid-19. (Botswana was already at Level 4 due to its workload – over 500 per 100,000 population in the past 28 days.)

Citizens of these countries and citizens of other countries who have traveled there in the past 14 days are currently not permitted to enter the United States.

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Sunday that the travel ban is being reassessed every day and that the US government is aware of the hardships imposed on those countries.

Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser, said the ban was put in place as the United States was “in the dark” and only learned of an increase in cases in South Africa due to the variant. Omicron; the ban was intended to give time to assess the situation.

Can US citizens already in these countries return?

Yes they can.

According to the White House proclamation, the CDC declares that “citizens and lawful permanent residents of the United States, certain family members and others who meet specified exceptions, who have stayed in any of the countries listed above within the last 14 days will be allowed entry into the United States.

As of December 2, they still had to follow the rules already in place to return: a negative result of a Covid-19 test within three days of travel if they were fully vaccinated and within one day of travel if they were not. were not vaccinated.

Can US citizens still travel to prohibited countries?

Technically, yes.

At least two US carriers are still making round trips from South Africa, for example. Delta Air Lines still offers the Atlanta-Johannesburg service and United Airlines still offers the Newark-Johannesburg service.

United Airlines is also resuming non-stop service between Newark and Cape Town, according to a press release from South African Tourism. The press release also said: “We would like to stress that our country remains open to all travelers who wish to visit.”

Whether it is advisable to go, that is another matter. The CDC advises against it.

You may also encounter new obstacles to movement. For example, Zimbabwe imposed a lockdown and mandatory quarantine on Tuesday, November 30, on travelers, state news agency NewZiana reported.

Traveling to countries in southern Africa while bans are in place around the world may prevent you from traveling to other countries. For example, the UK does not allow anyone who has been in the “red list” countries – which include Angola and Zambia as well as the eight mentioned above – to enter, except for its members. own returning citizens.

Argentina, Canada, Italy and other countries have also implemented bans, each with their own specific parameters.

What is the United States doing to detect the virus?

The CDC has said it will expand Omicron’s oversight at four major U.S. international airports.

The CDC also confirmed to CNN on Wednesday that officials have asked airlines carrying passengers who have visited some countries in southern Africa to share contact information of those passengers with the agency.

Airlines have already collected contact information from passengers under a CDC contact tracing order that has been in effect on November 8.

