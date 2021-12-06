Former US Senator and Presidential Candidate Bob Dole Dies at the Age of 98 | New





Dole had announced in February that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer and would begin treatment.

Bob Dole, a five-term US senator and 1996 Republican presidential candidate, died Sunday. He was 98 years old.

He overcame the crippling injuries of World War II to become a prominent figure in American politics representing Kansas in Congress for 35 years.

Dole, known for his self-deprecating to caustic spirit, died in his sleep, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation said. The veteran US politician announced in February that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer and would begin treatment.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole passed away early this morning, the foundation said in a statement on Twitter. He had faithfully served the United States of America for 79 years.

Dole claimed the presidency three times and was the Republican Party candidate in 1996, but lost to Democratic President Bill Clinton.

The Republican leader was his running mate in 1976 on a ticket led by incumbent President Gerald Ford, but they lost to Democrat Jimmy Carter and his running mate Walter Mondale.

Dole, known to refer to himself in the third person, took a classic American journey from the poverty of the Great Depression of the 1930s, through the battlefields of World War II to the halls of power with dignity stoic of the Midwest.

He represented Kansas in Congress for 35 years: from 1961 to 1969 in the House of Representatives and from 1969 to 1996 in the Senate.

He helped lead Republican President Ronald Reagans’ legislative agenda as Senate Majority Leader in the 1980s and led his own important legislation.

