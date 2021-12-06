Pre-departure testing is reintroduced this week amid concerns about Omicron.





All travelers arriving in the UK must undergo a pre-departure screening for COVID-19 starting at 4am on Tuesday.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said Nigeria is being added to the government’s travel redlist amid concerns about the spread of the Omicron strain and quarantine on arrival.

In recent days, he said, we have become aware of a significant and growing number of cases related to travel to Nigeria.

The exam must be taken up to 48 hours prior to departure time.

Corona update

In light of the most recent data, we are taking further steps to slow the invasion of the Omicron strain.

From 4am on Monday, only UK/Irish citizens and residents traveling from Nigeria will be admitted and must be quarantined in a managed quarantine facility. 1/3

Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) Dec 4, 2021

In a tweet, the health minister added: In light of the most recent data, we are taking further steps to slow the invasion of the Omicron variant.

From 4 a.m. on Tuesday, only British and Irish citizens and residents traveling to the UK from Nigeria will be allowed to enter and must be quarantined in a managed quarantine facility, Javid said.

He also urged the public to vaccinate, saying vaccines are our first line of defense.

The introduction of pre-departure coronavirus testing for travelers entering the UK has been stigmatized by the CEO of the Airport Operators Association as a fatal blow to travel.

read more

There have been 26 confirmed cases of Omicron in the UK, bringing the total to 160.

Karen Dee said the policy, starting on December 7, will be a major deterrent to travel.

It will have a devastating blow to the aviation and tourism industry, she said.

Pre-departure testing acts as a major deterrent to travel, and much of the remaining limited demand from the reintroduction of self-isolation will now dwindle as airports expected a slight uptick during the Christmas break.

The travel and aviation sector is the only sector subject to operational restrictions in response to the Omicron variant.

The UK and related governments should have done the right thing and announced restrictions along with support to help our businesses and employees go through another period of lockdown.

British Airways CEO said the government has made it impossible for the travel industry to plan ahead due to rapid changes in entry requirements.

Tim Alderslade commented on the decision to require UK travelers to be tested for COVID-19 before departure, saying the decision was premature.

read more

Omicron: More than half of UK cases occur after two doses of covid vaccine

It is premature to hit millions of passengers and industries before we see the full data, he said.

There is no clinical evidence. Redlist extensions fully understand what they are for, but experience knows that comprehensive restrictions don’t stop importing variants.

Already here. They have now changed their travel advice twice in a week and no one can plan. These measures should be removed as soon as possible depending on the speed of the booster program.

Transport Secretary Grant Shopps tweeted, “Additional caution is needed until the picture becomes clearer, as scientists are working to understand the new omicron variant.

We appreciate that this will be difficult in the travel sector as we prioritize public health and safeguard the progress of the world’s leading vax & booster program.

Meanwhile, Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting tweeted: “The health minister finally accepted Labor’s request for a pre-departure test, but why 48 hours before the flight?

He also called for further action, including increasing the number of booster jabs given per day to 500,000.

Additional reports from the press association

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/pre-departure-tests-will-be-reintroduced-this-week-amid-concerns-over-omicron-1335939 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos