The ZESICA cardigan will be perfect for Christmas morning

When we were kids, all that really mattered to us on vacation was the gifts. We still love freebies, of course, but now that they were older we appreciate the vibe of everything much more. The tree, the lights, the seasonal decor and even the clothes. Now that our parents no longer choose our outfits, it’s up to Us to find the perfect Christmas look!

It is usually quite cold by the time we reach December 25th so something warm and cozy is a must. This warm and comfortable feeling is very important for vacations, inside and out. You also want something that will coordinate beautifully with the decor and look super cute in candid and family photos. This year, this cardigan is our favorite!

Get the ZESICA Open Front Print Cardigan for just $ 43 at Amazon! Please note that prices are valid at the time of this update, November 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

Although this cardigan comes in many prints and colors, like amazing leopard variations, the red and black plaid is our choice for Christmas (although the reindeer print is also a quality choice). You really can’t go wrong with any form of red plaid in fall and winter, especially when it comes to the holidays!

This cardigan has a longer silhouette, reaching around mid-thigh for most people, and an overall relaxed fit. It’s not necessarily oversized, but it’s not tight. It also has a totally open front so you can show off the rest of your outfit. Well, talk about a few ideas below. For now, we must highlight the thick black border on the edges of the sweater, as well as the matching cuffs at the ends of the sleeves. And of course we wouldn’t forget the adorable patch pockets!

Now let’s see how you will wear this soft and stretchy sweater. First thing in the morning, you’ll probably want to rock him with a pair of pajamas. A highly recommended look. Once the presents are open, you can switch to a green velvet dress or a sparkly black jumpsuit.

You can also keep things super casual if that’s your family vibe, opt for a pair of leggings and a simple t-shirt, or jeans and a camisole. Everything that seems most Christmas to you!

