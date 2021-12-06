US was not blinded by Russia’s anti-satellite test, officials say





General David Thompson: “These advances in capabilities are worrying, they are not a surprise”

WASHINGTON For years, the US military has watched Russia’s attempts to demonstrate that it can destroy a satellite with a weapon on the ground. 4 at the Reagan National Defense Forum.

These advancements in capabilities are worrying, they come as no surprise, US Space Force vice chief of space operations Gen. David Thompson told a panel discussion at the Presidential Library forum. Ronald Reagan in Simi Valley, California.

The Russian missile intercepted one of its own dead satellites, sending about 1,500 debris into orbit that NASA said endangered the crew aboard the International Space Station.

Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Tenn.) Said Russia had attempted to do so several times in recent years and failed, so it was predictable that they would keep trying until they scored a for sure. It’s part of a model, said Cooper, who chairs the House Armed Services Committees subcommittee on strategic forces that oversees U.S. nuclear and space programs.

The U.S. government was not caught off guard when the test took place on Nov. 15, Cooper said. We have very good information, thank goodness our telemetry is very good.

How much debris?

Satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell, of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, said 239 ASAT test debris objects had been cataloged by US Space Commands space-track.org as of December 4. I expect a lot more in the coming weeks, he wrote.

Space tracking company COMSPOC confirmed on December 2 the exact time the test took place on November 15 at 2:47:31 UTC. Knowing the precise time is important in order to be able to predict the trajectory of the debris, COMSPOC analysts said.

Now that we have determined the specific impact time, COMSPOC will be able to add increased rigor to its simulations, the company said.

Projections that the test created 1,500 debris are still only an estimate and further analysis is needed, COMSPOC said.

There can be significant uncertainty in making the initial orbit determinations following a rupture event, the company said.

