US needs immigration reform to prevent 9 million job vacancies over next decade: report





If the United States does not take action to address the shortage of highly skilled workers in the country, it could lead to more than 9 million job vacancies and a loss of production of $ 1.2 trillion over the next decade. , according to a report by a technology network. CEO.

With the United States not producing enough skilled graduates to meet demand, expanding highly skilled immigration is the best way to reduce the current skills gap and contribute to new business development and economic growth. according to the report published by TechNet. Despite the positive effects of immigration and the growing US economy, current guidelines for H-1B visas have remained unchanged for the past 14 years.

We are in a global race for talent. The United States must welcome the best and brightest people in the world, and their families, so that they can put their talents to work for the U.S. economy, said Linda Moore, president and CEO of TechNet.

While education reform is key to closing the skills gap in the future, it is an investment over two decades and will not solve the current shortage of skilled labor in the United States. United, according to the report Closing the Skills Gap: The Data Behind Talent Shortages, Highly Skilled Immigration and Economic Impact.

The United States was once the premier destination for the world’s best and brightest innovators looking for a home for their businesses. Unfortunately, that has changed. Due to our outdated immigration system, the tech sector is now turning to other countries, like Canada, to welcome highly skilled immigrants and provide businesses with the flexibility they need to grow and prosper. Congress can change that, said Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, chair of the House Immigration and Citizenship subcommittee. By modernizing our immigration laws and creating a dedicated visa for start-up founders, we can accelerate economic growth, create jobs for American workers, and ensure our country is the first choice for the next generation. entrepreneurs around the world.

The latest data shows that there are over 10 million job openings in the United States with over 7 million people unemployed. The ability to find workers hurts a business’s bottom line. The TechNets report showed that 64% of employers report a skills gap in their business and that failure to close the current skills gap could lower productivity by 51%, slow economic growth by 42% and reduce innovation by 43%.

Moreover, he adds that this is not done to the detriment of American workers. Data from the report showed that immigration boosts employment and the earning potential of U.S. employees.

AND Online

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/nri/migrate/us-needs-immigration-reform-to-prevent-9-million-job-vacancies-over-next-decade-report/articleshow/88106274.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos