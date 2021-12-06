Analysis: Oil and Gas Future Darkens in UK North Sea After Shell Leave Cambo





The Royal Dutch Shell logo is seen at a Shell gas station in London, UK on January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Shell’s move scuppers Siccar Point sale effort -sourcesCambo decision driven in part by climate protests, sources say the North Sea is struggling to attract new investment.

LONDON, December 6 (Reuters) – Sources say that until a few days ago, British North Sea producer Siccar Point was negotiating a sale of its stake in the promising Cambo oil development to private equity firm NEO. told .

However, on Thursday, Siccar Point’s partner on the project, Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), withdrew its support for Cambo amid widespread public debate about the future of fossil fuel development in the North Sea. The future of the deal with NEO and the £1.9 billion ($2.51 billion) project is in turmoil, according to three industry sources. read more

Shell’s decision sends a negative signal to other companies, investors and bankers looking to invest money in the aging basin, including buying assets from the majors, an industry source told Reuters. read more

The withdrawal from Cambo comes weeks after British regulators rejected Shell’s plans to develop another North Sea gas field, the Jackdaw, with an uncertain future unless Shell comes up with a revised plan that would pass the call. read more

Shell said in Thursday’s announcement that Cambo was not economically viable. However, company sources said the decision was also influenced by climate protests against the exploitation of new oil and gas resources in the North Sea and public opposition against Cambo by Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

As one Shell source said, “It’s an economic decision, but that doesn’t mean the external environment doesn’t influence the decision. It’s about business risk.”

Siccar Point and Shell have delayed their decision on whether to develop the Cambo several times in recent years, most recently due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Siccar Point was close to a deal with NEO, although it’s unclear what size stake was being discussed or what the deal would have been worth, a source close to the matter said.

Yvonne Telford, Senior Analyst at Westwood Global Energy Group, said: “The UK production decline is completely predictable as barriers to project approval increase.

“Clear guidance on future environmental requirements for development is needed. Also, uncertainty over (Scotland) independence and Scotland’s parliamentary position on future development will not encourage businesses to invest in new UK projects.”

NEO declined to comment. Siccar Point declined to comment on questions about the meeting with NEO.

‘toxic’ climate

Oil companies, including Shell and BP (BP.L), have been major North Sea investors for decades. Despite shrinking their presence in the watershed in recent years, they are still considering it as the future core of oil and gas as well as offshore wind operations.

During the COP26 climate summit last month, the UK decided not to join a coalition of nations that promised to halt new oil and gas projects on its territory. read more

But growing pressure from investors, governments and climate activists has driven oil majors to cut spending on oil and gas projects and increase investment in renewable energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

And if the UK government doesn’t clarify investment support in the sector after Shell’s move, output from the mature North Sea oil and gas basin could decline faster than previously expected, industry sources told Reuters.

A North Sea oil and gas supplier said of how Shell’s decision had affected the investment climate in the UK’s North Sea, saying it was “currently toxic”.

Oil and gas fields require regular investment in drilling new wells and fields to offset the natural depletion of other fields. The more mature the field, the more investment is required.

UK oil and gas production, which accounts for about 1.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (boepd) per day, or about 1% of world oil demand, has declined from its peak of around 4.4 million boe/d in 1999.

Investments in wells near existing oil fields are expected to continue, but companies will now hesitate before making decisions on large-scale capital projects.

“The British North Sea is somewhat gloomy,” said one source.

welcome to the shell

Climate activists and some investors welcomed Shell’s departure from Cambo after activists pointed out in a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) that new oil and gas projects should not be developed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Siccar Point and some politicians said halting new oil and gas development in the North Sea could make Britain more dependent on imported fuels that emit more carbon. read more

A government spokesperson said that 75% of Britain’s primary energy demand now comes from oil and gas, and the decision on Cambo was “an independent commercial decision made by Shell”.

Meanwhile, UK courts are becoming a venue for climate activists to halt oil and gas production in the UK.

A Scottish court won BP (BP.L) against Greenpeace in October over an oil field in the North Sea. Read more However, another lawsuit against the government and oil and gas authorities is due to a judicial hearing in the London High Court from 8 December to decide whether tax cuts for oil and gas producers are legal.

According to official data, the UK Treasury received around £248 million ($329 million) in oil and gas production in the 2020/21 tax year. global epidemic of infectious diseases.

This compares to the £400m the government paid oil and gas producers for in 2016/17 due to its tax commitments when oil prices were low.

UK relies on energy imports Where do UK LNG imports come from? UK oil and gas sector tax revenues

($1 = 0.7566 pounds)

Reports by Shadia Nasralla and Ron Bousso Edited by Susan Fenton

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

