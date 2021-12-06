Description: Britain seeks power to disqualify without warning | News





What you need to know about the controversial nationality and border laws in the UK.

A new provision to the Nationality and Borders Act proposed by Home Secretary Pretty Patel could result in the loss of citizenship to British citizens without warning.

Section 9 of the National and Borders Bill, which was proposed in July and updated in November, provides that the government has a way to deal with decisions that deprive governments of citizenship if they do not have contact information for the subject or it is not reasonably practical to do so. is exempt from giving notice. therefore.

This provision states that no notice will be given, even if such moves are in the public interest.

However, the Interior Ministry said those who were deprived of citizenship still had the right to appeal.

The precedent came after London-born Shamima Begum was stripped of her British citizenship for linking with ISIL (ISIS) in 2019.

Interior Minister at the time, Sajid Javid, insisted that Begum did not have a foreign passport but would not be stateless because of his Bangladeshi ancestry. But Bangladesh, which had never been visited, said it had no right to a South Asian country.

The UK has had the power to remove UK citizenship from dual citizens since 2006.

The measure was introduced after the 2005 London bombings on 7 July 2005, which resulted in four suicide bombings that killed 52 people.

At that moment, Britain’s anti-terrorism laws changed and collective security took precedence over protecting civil liberties and liberties.

Then Prime Minister Tony Blair outlined a dozen counterterrorism measures, including the expansion of the controversial prevention program that was quietly created in 2003. To this end, public officials working in schools, universities, hospitals and local councils have had to report people. It has been shown to show a radical trend towards the authorities.

In 2010 then Interior Minister Theresa May used this power to strengthen her ability to deny citizenship, stripping 20 British dual nationals known to be fighting in Syria.

In 2014, May took this measure a step further, extending the measure so long as foreign-born British citizens who do not have dual citizenship can obtain foreign citizenship and become stateless.

However, a new provision that may not notify of deprivation of citizenship could also be applied before it became law, making the appeals process more complicated.

Nearly 6 million people of ethnic backgrounds could be affected by the proposed provisions, according to a New Statesman report.

The bill also aims to criminalize not only undocumented asylum applications made by undocumented persons, but also criminalize them and anyone who participates in refugee rescue missions in the English Channel.

Border guard personnel may also be granted an exemption if they die in the strait during a pushback operation, a concern for immigration lawyers who say the legislation violates international and domestic law.

In response to the new provisions, the Interior Ministry said: British citizenship is a privilege, not a right. Deprivation of citizenship for helpful reasons only applies to those who act as a threat to or very damaging to the UK. The Nationality and Borders Act will amend the law to, for example, deprive the person of citizenship if it is not practicable to provide notice if there is no way to communicate with the person.

The bill is currently passing the House of Representatives and is expected to pass the Senate next year.

