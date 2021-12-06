Harry Potter Reunion: Plot, Release Date and Cast





That said, there’s a full house that producer JK Rowling calls Big Seven’s younger cast member.

So who else? Verified names include Helena Bonham Cater. Robbie Coltrane; Ralph Fiennes; Gary Oldman; Imelda Staunton; James and Oliver Phelps (yes, Fred and George are twins!); Mark Williams; Alfred Enoch and Chris Columbus have a star-studded and diverse lineup that closely resembles an Oscar guest list.

We could see some celebrities missing, but there’s still hope! The trailer credits contain a mocking message: “And more!” This means we will see more stars joining unexpectedly at the last minute.

Can the franchise boss convince people like Dawn French, Jim Broadbent and Maggie Smith who weren’t mentioned in the credits to join them at the last minute? Presumably, according to The Sun, many cast members still have good memories of filming, and more celebrities are likely to join because organizers have offered the cast big bucks for a reunion.

We’d also be very excited to see Robert Pattinson joining after taking on the role of Cedric Diggory in the fourth film, but we’re not sure as they’re currently filming Batman across the UK.

One cast member, sadly unlikely to join the lineup, is Julie Walters, who played Molly Weasley in the movie franchise. However, last year she retired from acting and said that the only exception would be if she had Mamma Mia 3 movies.

It would be nice to pay tribute to Alan Rickman for playing Snape on the show, Richard Harris for playing Dumbledore in the first two films, and Helen McCrory for playing Narcissa Malfoy.

What is the plot of the Harry Potter reunion?

The first trailer was posted to Instagram by Emma Watson, who rose to fame for her role as book-loving Hermione at the age of 11 to her rich 61.5 million followers on the platform.

For this time, I had to finally activate the time turner.” She captioned this caption, of course, with a reference to the time-traveling device her character Hermione uses in the film to navigate the conflicting timetables at Hogwarts. However, these In context, 20 years later, it’s a sweet reference to the pure nostalgia you can feel when you see the actors we’ve co-starred in again!

The trailer didn’t give much information about the format of the anniversary special based on scenes from the original movie.

Organizers will find inspiration in the Friends reunion format, which became the most-watched show on Sky One when it aired last June.

The six cast members reunited in front of a live audience on Stage 24 of the show’s original soundstage at Hollywood Warner Bros Studio.

They appeared with the first special guests on the screen after 17 years of the end of the gag program.

On December 29, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses and Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts will be available exclusively on New Year’s Day on Sky and streaming services.

NOW members can watch TV specials with a NOW Entertainment membership and watch all 10 movies with a NOW Cinema membership.

