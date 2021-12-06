Two weeks ago the UK economy was on the upswing. Omicron Arrivals | Larry Elliot





So we are here again. Christmas is approaching and a new strain of COVID-19 has emerged. The number of infections is rising, but the government is concerned about overreacting. There is a risk to public health because of people socializing, but it’s also a risk to the economy otherwise. It’s easy to be an armchair critic, but it’s hard to get the balance right.

A few weeks ago, everything seemed different. To be sure, the number of UK cases remained stubbornly high, but the UK was not experiencing the case spikes seen in Austria, Germany or the Netherlands. Big changes from the advent of vaccines over the past 12 months mean hospitalizations and mortality rates are much lower than when the country was locked down last winter.

Meanwhile, the economy was fluctuating. The period of unpaid leave passed without fearful waves of layoffs, targeting both the manufacturing and service sectors. The industry reported the strongest record of orders since the late 1970s, and the easing of travel restrictions meant the services sector had the largest increase in international business in four years.

Growing inflationary pressures from supply-side bottlenecks have been the biggest obstacle to production growth, and the city is confident the Bank of England (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee will raise rates at its December meeting.

Then Omicron arrived and everything got much more complicated.

First of all, new strains of this virus are already affecting the economy. People work more from home and go out less. As a milder form of behavioral patterns seen during lockdown, people will spend their money on services instead of on goods. Movie theater visits will decrease, but new TV sales will increase.

It was this shift that created the global bottleneck as supply could not keep up with demand. Just a few weeks ago, consumers and businesses were starting to feel that the end was near. It was that life could return to normal if the Delta variant was removed. Even if Omicron turns out to be less of a problem than it fears, the idea is now abandoned because more Greek letters will come and one of them could be hypermorphic. What was originally considered a temporary change in behavior can be further involved. Inflationary pressures that appear to be temporary could be more permanent.

For the Bank of England, as with other central banks, this presents a dilemma. MPC postponed rate hikes last month to see how the end of layoffs could affect unemployment. Do we need to re-adopt the wait-and-see approach until it becomes clear just how serious the economic impact of Omicron will be, or do we risk requiring stronger measures in the future? Michael Saunders, one of two MPC MPs who voted in favor of a rate hike in November, spoke out on both sides in a speech last week.

Judging by his recent remarks, Lord King, former president of Threadneedle Streets, would not have hesitated to vote for a rate hike if he were still governor. In a recent speech, King said that central banks have taken an approach like the King Canute because they said inflation will remain low.

When he was governor, Mervyn King coined the acronym for state of the economy (Nice). It signifies continued expansion of non-inflation and sums up the seemingly moderate state of the world at the beginning of the 21st century.

The Nice era has never been as good as it looks, but things were much simpler back then. The economy has grown steadily year-over-year, inflation has remained low, and the central bank has been content to adjust interest rates from time to time.

There is nothing more central banks wish for than a return to the era of great temperance of the late 1990s and early 2000s. But those days are over. It will be a long time, if not forever.

If the Bank of England stakes are high, then the stakes for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are much higher. Prime Minister and Prime Minister differ, but agree that Britain must learn to live with Covid and a vaccine will make that adaptation easier. Since late summer, the Treasury has acted as if the crisis is almost over, ending support plans like vacations and shifting focus on reducing the fiscal deficit.

Early signs of the labor market are encouraging. Unemployment has not skyrocketed and there are many vacancies. People wanted to get their life back after their freedom had been severely restricted for more than a year, and people flocked to the reopening of pubs, restaurants, hotels, theaters and cinemas. Businesses performed well in sectors hardest hit by government regulations.

Like the Bank of England, the government faces a dilemma, but with potentially far more serious consequences. Would it be better to adopt a risk-free approach to Omicron by introducing tighter restrictions now, or would it be better to see how things turn out?

Despite mixed messages from Westminster and Downing Street last week, there seems to be a view that economic turmoil should be minimized and that Christmas shouldn’t be canceled for a second year in a row. High standards have been set to impose new restrictions.

The risk, of course, is that omicrons can spread quickly and eventually impose strong restraints anyway, putting a strain on both the NHS and the economy. For an already weakened government, such a double strike would be potentially disastrous.

