COVID-19: UK Omicron cases reach 246 after 86 new infections are reported, according to latest figures | UK News





In the UK, 86 additional cases of the new Omicron COVID strain have been reported, bringing the total to 246.

This is an increase of over 50% compared to yesterday’s total of 160.

What are the symptoms of Omicron?

The UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA), which released the figures, said 18 of these were in Scotland, bringing the total to 48.

Meanwhile, in the UK, there were 43,992 additional confirmed cases from 42,848 on Saturday.

An additional 54 people died 28 days after testing positive for the virus.

Separate figures released by the National Statistical Office show that there are currently 170,000 registered deaths in the UK where COVID-19 is mentioned in the death certificate.

According to government figures, a total of 51,094,640 first vaccines had been delivered in the UK by 4 December. This is an increase of 25,679 from the previous day.

About 46,527,302 second doses were delivered, increasing by 35,719.

A total of 20,258,417 boosters and 3rd doses were also provided, an increase of 448,975 cases per day.

Separate totals for booster doses and tertiary doses cannot be used.

Over 35% of the population over the age of 12 have used a booster jab, and by the end of January we are ramping up our capacity to provide boosters to everyone over the age of 18.

It’s the best way to protect you and your family, so come forward when the NHS contacts you.

— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 5, 2021

The figure comes after an expert told Sky News that the UK could face “stronger measures” after Christmas to combat the spread of the new strain.

Professor David Spiegelhalter said the emergence of Omicron in the UK was “a terrifying time”. Because the next few weeks are “one of the most dangerous… lots of indoor socializing”.

He said he hopes the government “does not interfere with Christmas,” but warned that “what happens after Christmas is another matter.”

The UK is still waiting for real data on the new strain, but Professor Spiegelhalter, a statistician at the University of Cambridge, said the risk of a serious disease does not appear to be very high at this time.

And he praised that the booster vaccine “saved so many lives.”

Image: Booster Jab rollout expanded to handle Omicron.

“The government wants people to enjoy Christmas this year,” Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told Sky News.

The government has already reintroduced several measures to combat the Omicron, including mandatory face masks in shops and public transport and mandatory pre-departure testing on all UK arrivals.

After UKHSA analysis, pre-departure testing resumed, suggesting that Omicron could narrow the window between infection and infection compared to previous strains.

There are warnings that a surge in hospitalizations due to the Omicron strain will put the NHS in a “very, very difficult position”.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

1:16 I need a test before flying to the UK.

Follow Daily podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Spreaker.

President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, Dr. Katherine Henderson said hospitals are already struggling to cope as winter approaches.

“It’s very bad right now and it’s going to get worse,” she said.

“We will always be there. We still want patients to come, but we really need to help people understand that the current services are so extended that the extra pressure can be very, very difficult.”

