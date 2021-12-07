UK Omicron Covid cases surge 50pc per day





The Omicron strain is spreading rapidly in the UK and could soon become the dominant Covid-19 strain after the number of cases surged by more than 50% per day, experts have warned.

The UK Health Security Agency confirmed on Sunday that the number of confirmed cases in the UK had risen to 246, an increase of 86 in the 24-hour period, while hundreds are likely circulating undetected.

There have been 18 new cases in Scotland, spreading rapidly in the West and the first confirmed in the Edinburgh area, while the remaining 68 new infections have been recorded in the UK.

While uncertainty remains about the strain’s contagiousness and the extent to which vaccine resistance can be demonstrated, scientists warn that there is growing evidence that it spreads much faster than the now-dominant delta strain.

Professor Mark Woolhouse, a government science adviser, told the BBC that the Omicron variant is “highly contagious” and is spreading “very fast” in South Africa.

“There are early signs that it is also spreading very quickly in the UK,” he added. If that trend continues, over the next few weeks and months, Omicron will completely replace Delta globally.

Professor Woolhouse said he expected the confirmed UK figure to be underestimated because the number of cases of S gene deletion, a trait likely to signal an omicron signal in gene sequencing, is also “growing very fast”.

“So I still doubt that the absolute number of cases in the UK will be in the hundreds rather than the thousands. The point is that they are growing and they are growing very fast.”

Although some evidence has emerged that the Covid-19 disease caused by omicrons may be milder, experts warn that it is too early to draw firm conclusions.

This strain was first identified in the UK on November 27.

It was announced over the weekend that travel restrictions for those entering the UK will be tightened and pre-departure screening will be mandatory starting tomorrow.

However, Professor Woolhouse said the new rules were “too late” to make a “material difference” to the potential wave of micronized transformations in the UK.

Professor Willem Hanekom, director of the African Health Institute in South Africa, said the virus is spreading incredibly fast in South Africa.

The increase in cases is much steeper than the last three waves, so omicrons appear to be able to spread very easily, and almost all of the cases we see in South Africa today are microns, he said.

