China Threatens “Firm Countermeasures” If US Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics





China on Monday threatened to take “strong countermeasures” if the United States diplomatically boycotted the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian accused US politicians of demagoguery on the issue of not sending dignitaries to attend events that China hopes will enhance its economic development and technological prowess.

Speaking to reporters at a daily briefing, Zhao said such a move would be an “outright political provocation,” but gave no details on how China would retaliate.

CHINA USES OUR OWN TECHNOLOGY AGAINST US – THIS IS HOW WE WILL AGAINST US

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian speaks during a daily briefing on February 24, 2020 at the Foreign Ministry office in Beijing. (AP Photo / Andy Wong, file)

US President Biden has said he is considering a boycott, under which US athletes will continue to compete, and an announcement is expected this week. Supporters of such a move cite China’s poor human rights record as justification, claiming that China is using gambling to whitewash its mistreatment of civil rights activists, political dissidents and minorities. ethnic.

“Uninvited, US politicians continue to tout the so-called diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which is purely wishful thinking and demagoguery,” Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing. .

“If the US side is determined to go its own way, China will take strong countermeasures,” Zhao said.

CHINA COULD GET FIRST MILITARY BASE ON ATLANTIC OCEAN: REPORT

A visitor to Shougang Park walks past the logos of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, China on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. (AP Photo / Ng Han Guan)

Sending high-level delegations to each Olympics has long been a tradition among the United States and other ruling nations. Then-President George W. Bush attended the opening of the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. First Lady Jill Biden led the US contingent to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo this year and Second Mister Doug Emhoff led a delegation to the Paralympics.

The possibility of a diplomatic boycott comes as the United States tries to stabilize turbulent relations with Beijing, even as it maintains a firm stance towards trade friction and disputes over China’s actions in Taiwan, China’s rights. man, Hong Kong and the South China Sea.

Beijing has organized a firm response to all US criticism, denouncing it as interference in its internal affairs and imposing visa bans on US politicians it considers anti-Chinese.

A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 (AP Photo / Ng Han Guan)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was not clear who the United States could have sent Beijing for the games, and Zhao’s comments seemed to indicate that China had not issued any invitations.

Australia, whose ties with China have collapsed over a series of disputes, also raised the possibility of a diplomatic boycott.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/world/china-threatens-firm-countermeasures-us-diplomatic-boycott-beijing-olympics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos