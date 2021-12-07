Can I travel to Mexico from the United States? – Councilor Forbes





Mexico has been the go-to vacation spot during the global Covid-19 pandemic due to its loose rules and travel restrictions. But with the Omicron variant slowly creeping into society, many countries are adding more stringent border control measures in hopes of keeping the mutated strain at bay. Here’s what you need to know to be able to travel to Mexico.

Can you travel to Mexico?

For the most part, yes, but there are a few things you should know.

Mexico has kept its borders open to North Americans during much of the pandemic. Even with the new Omicron variant, Mexico ultimately allows travel and no longer adds restrictions as of that date.

Do you need a negative Covid test for your next trip?

Testing and vaccination requirements to enter Mexico

Before entering Mexico, you will need to complete a health declaration. You can access the document here. The questions are relatively straightforward and pose general questions regarding your health and recent potential exposures to Covid-19.

Mexico does not require US citizens to provide documents on negative covid results. Mexico also does not require travelers to be vaccinated to enter the country. However, at the airport, you may be subjected to a health examination upon arrival. If symptoms of Covid-19 are detected, you will be tested and potentially subject to a mandatory quarantine. Keep in mind that it is entirely up to the person who examines you to determine whether or not you have symptoms.

Requirements when transit through Mexico

Mexico has no restrictions related to Covid-19 with regard to transit through the airport. Be sure to check with your final destination, however, to make sure transit through Mexico is allowed when entering that country.

Testing and vaccination requirements to enter the United States from Mexico

As of December 6, all air travelers aged 2 years and over must present documents attesting to a negative Covid-19 test in the day before the flight’s departure to the United States, regardless of their nationality or vaccination status. This new testing requirement includes taking within one calendar day of departure and is not limited to less than 24 hours of departure. This means passengers can take their test anytime the day before their flight, regardless of their flight departure time.

Alternatively, US citizens who are able to provide proof of having Covid-19 within 90 days of departure can bypass the testing requirement. Adequate proof requires a positive test result and documentation of recovery.

Non-U.S. Citizens must be fully immunized and provide proof of their immunization status. In addition, a negative Covid-19 test result before boarding must be presented.

Other important things to know

Mexico is asking tourists to wear face masks in public places, respect social distance and follow its Covid-19 prevention guidelines as much as possible. You can access these guidelines here.

While not federally mandated, some states and even cities may require masks to be worn at all times. A federal curfew is also not mandatory, but some states in Mexico have a curfew. Interstate travel through Mexico may be limited in some cities depending on the current situation.

Finally, be sure to keep track of Mexico’s Covid-19 surveillance system while traveling. Mexico uses a system of color-coded labels to inform the public of the level of risk and, ultimately, of the restrictions implemented. You can access the list of restrictions here.

