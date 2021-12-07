Biden to present US response to possible invasion of Ukraine to PutinExBulletin





President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive to meet in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16. Patrick Semansky / AP .

. Patrick Semansky / AP

Patrick Semansky / AP

President Biden plans to tell Russian President Vladimir Putin in a video call scheduled for Tuesday what the United States is prepared to do in the event that Russia invades Ukraine, a senior administration official told reporters . This response could include economic sanctions coordinated with the allies, support for Ukraine and an enhanced presence to support NATO allies on the eastern flank.

“To be clear, we don’t know if President Putin has made a decision regarding further military escalation in Ukraine. But we do know that he is building the capacity to engage in such escalation if he decides to. do, “the official said. , noting that the build-up and campaign of disinformation is reminiscent of the “playbook” used in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea.

Biden will voice his concerns about the strengthening of the Russian military on the border with Ukraine “in a professional, candid and direct manner, where he will clearly explain without any rhetorical flourishes or waving fingers what the United States is. ready to do both with regard to deterrence and respect for diplomacy, ”the official told reporters.

“We believe that we have a way forward which would involve substantial economic countermeasures from the Europeans and the United States which would impose significant and serious economic damage on the Russian economy if they chose to continue,” he said. said the manager, refusing to give details. .

The official said the United States was preparing for the possibility of increased rotational deployments to NATO allies on the eastern flank, as was done in 2014 after the annexation of Crimea by Russia and the United States. foray into the Donbass region. “We are working on careful planning of what we would have to do in the event of such an escalation, and how we should ensure the safety of our NATO allies in this context,” the official said.

Biden will tell Putin that there will be “real costs” for any invasion, but will also present a diplomatic channel through the talks and the realization of the peace plan for eastern Ukraine known as the accord. from Minsk, the official said. “We will of course support discussions between NATO and Russia to deal with more important issues on both sides,” the official said.

When asked if US troops would be part of the response to a Russian invasion of Ukraine, the official said that “the United States is not seeking to find itself in a situation in which the objective of our countermeasures is the direct use of US military force, “as opposed to a combination of support for Ukrainian and NATO military forces, as well as economic sanctions.

Biden spoke with key European allies ahead of the call on Monday to coordinate their message. The White House said in a statement it had spoken to leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Britain, and that they “called on Russia to defuse tensions.”

State Secretary Antony Blinken will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the administration official said. Biden will follow up with Zelenskyy in the coming days, the official said.

The official added that any call by Putin to ban Ukraine from entering NATO would be rejected, reaffirming Biden’s comments last week that the United States would not accept “anyone’s red line.”

Blinken discussed the military build-up in detail with NATO allies last week. The official said Russia had added battalion tactical groups around Ukraine in several locations.

Biden also plans to discuss strategic stability and arms control with Putin, IT issues and Iran’s nuclear program, the official said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/12/06/1061827853/biden-putin-video-call-u-s-response-if-russia-invade-ukraine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos