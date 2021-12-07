Why the UK shouldn’t introduce compulsory coronavirus vaccinations





As coronavirus infections soar across Europe and the threat of omicron mutations approaches, countries are imposing increasingly stringent epidemic controls.

In Austria, citizens are subject to vaccination compulsory in February. Meanwhile, in Greece, from mid-January, the vaccination is mandatory for those aged 60 and over.

Both orders allow for medical exemptions, and the Greek orders allow exemptions for those who have recently recovered from COVID-19.

Other countries, including Germany, could soon follow suit, and the European Commission has raised the need to discuss EU vaccine mandates. In contrast, UK Health Minister Sajid Javid has made it clear that the UK will not consider a general compulsory vaccination policy.

While the risks of mandating vaccines on public trust in government are significant, there are far more important moral issues. Vaccine obligations are a very serious violation of individual liberty and, for some, cross a line that should never be crossed. However, delegation may be justified if it is necessary and effective to achieve appropriate public health goals.

Vaccination mandates can be effective, as Italy, the US and Australia have shown for other vaccines. Will they work for COVID? It is unclear. Hesitation about a coronavirus vaccine stems in part from concerns about the rapid development of the vaccine and concerns about the vaccine’s long-term safety. This potentially creates more resistance, as does many people recovering from COVID and feeling fully protected by natural immunity.

The most important public health benefit of increasing vaccine intake, according to the Director of the World Health Organization (WHO), is perhaps the reduction in the number of people infected, as vaccines have limited protection against transmission of only about a 40% reduction in delta mutations. is. I am seriously ill with COVID.

As a result, this will reduce the burden on the health care system. Importantly, the vaccine provides strong protection for the elderly, a major group putting pressure on hospitals. Therefore, it may be appropriate to mandate a vaccine if hospitals are at serious risk of being overwhelmed.

hard to justify

But unless the public health system is on the verge of collapse, it’s hard to justify a decision about a vaccine to treat a decision about smoking, drinking, unhealthy eating or not exercising any other way. Although they put pressure on our health systems, we nevertheless allow people to make these risky personal decisions.

In continental Europe, it may be more plausible to argue that mandatory vaccination is necessary and may be appropriate. Austria has relatively low vaccination rates, with only 67% of the population vaccinated, but this rises to 88% among those aged 60 and over who are more vulnerable to serious illness or death. Since existing methods have not been successful, more restrictive measures may be required to increase intake.

Increasing your intake may prevent the Austrian health system from becoming overwhelmed. This possibility should be taken into account, given the high number of infections per capita (currently 621 per 100,000 people) in countries with weaker immunity among those vulnerable to serious consequences. However, data in particular shows that Austria has a higher number of critically ill beds per 100,000 people than the UK, which could mean it can safely accommodate larger spikes.

By comparison, only 69% of the UK population was fully vaccinated, but according to the National Statistical Office model, over 97% of the population over 60 years old. It is also estimated that over 90% of the adult population in the UK has antibodies to COVID-19. , have a high level of immunity, either naturally or through vaccination.

Compared to Austria, the UK also has a lower number of 457 cases per 100,000 at the time of writing, making it more difficult to argue that vaccine mandates are necessary or proportionate.

The Christmas market was closed on the first day of the nationwide lockdown in Vienna, Austria. Christian Bruna/EPA

If delegation can be justified, its justification will depend on the level of immunity of the population, the expected pressure on the health care system at any given time (given the level of infection and the ability to treat critically ill patients), and the expected effect. mandate. Such assessments should be made on a country-by-country basis.

What if things get worse? The UK could quickly find itself in a very difficult situation if, for example, Omicron causes a vaccine breakout (when the vaccine is no longer working effectively against the strain) and the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations starts to rise. If this happens, one option to consider is to impose an optional rather than a general vaccination obligation.

If policy makers have to limit people’s freedom, they need to limit it to the bare minimum and affect the smallest number of people needed. Greece’s approach, which mandates vaccination for those aged 60 and over and grants immunity to natural immunity, is ethically more defensive than proposals from Austria or Germany to make vaccination mandatory for all adults. People over the age of 60 are most likely to require hospitalization and intensive care units if they become ill, putting a strain on the health care system.

Vaccinations are essential and save many lives. And we must strongly urge those who have not been vaccinated to be vaccinated. However, the UK should make the vaccine compulsory only when absolutely necessary.

