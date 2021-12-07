UK New Travel Rules and Updated Red List Countries List





The UK government has issued new Covid travel rules and updated travel redlists to slow imports of the Omicron coronavirus strain.

From Tuesday, December 7th, people traveling to the UK from all countries must be tested for coronavirus and prove negative before departure.

Meanwhile, Nigeria will be added to the travel redlist from Monday 6 December. This means that travelers from Nigeria must be quarantined in a quarantine hotel for 10 days upon arrival in the UK.

The new rule comes after a total of 134 cases of omicrons were reported in the UK. In the UK, 21 cases were related to travel from Nigeria. On Friday 3 December, the first case of omicron mutation was confirmed in Wales, at the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board Areas.

UK Health Minister Sajid Javid commented on the changes announced on Saturday 4 December, saying the emergence of new strains “means the defenses need to be further strengthened”.

From 4am on Tuesday, all persons 12 years of age and older traveling to the UK must present evidence of a negative pre-departure test in a lateral flow or PCR test as close to the departure time as possible within 48 hours.

Nigeria will be added to the redlist at 4am on Monday. This means that all UK and Irish citizens and residents arriving from the country must be quarantined for 10 days in a government-approved managed quarantine facility and tested negative for two PCR tests, including vaccinated passengers. and children 12 years of age or older.

This also means that all non-UK and non-Irish citizens and residents who have been in Nigeria in the past 10 days will be temporarily barred from entering the UK. flight.

Meanwhile, anyone arriving from Nigeria before 4am on Monday is “advised and strongly encouraged” to quarantine at home.

If Nigeria is added, the total number of redlisted countries and territories will be 11.

Other places currently on the red list include:

Angola

Botswana

eswatini

Lesotho

Malawi

Mozambique

Namibia

South Africa

Zambia

Zimbabwe

According to a statement on the UK government website, the majority of the variant cases currently occurring in the UK are clearly related to overseas travel from South Africa and Nigeria, with 21 cases of omicrons reported in the UK over the past week occurring in Nigeria.

Ten countries were added to the redlist last weekend and it was announced that all vaccinated passengers arriving in the UK would be required to undergo PCR testing twice a day and self-isolate until they test negative.

Since then, however, the geographic spread of Omicron has increased significantly, with 37 countries reporting Omicron cases worldwide and more than 134 confirmed cases in the UK, the statement said.

A new analysis conducted by the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) shows that the Omicron variant may have a shorter window between infection and infection, which increases the effectiveness of pre-departure testing as it is more likely to identify positive cases before travel. .

