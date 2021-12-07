Bidens’ war with China is getting sticky for US billionaires





There had previously been calls for the United States to organize a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics over China’s human rights record, including its crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong and against his Uyghur Muslim minority. But the pressure intensified last month after tennis star Peng Shuai accused a senior Chinese official of sexual assault and quickly disappeared from the public eye, sparking international outcry and concerns for the safety of the Olympic champions. and Wimbledon. It’s something we’re considering, Joe Biden told reporters in November.

Now he is following up on the warning. The Biden administration is expected to announce this week that no U.S. officials will be sent to the Beijing games in February, to protest China’s conduct. American athletes should always compete. But no government official will attend, angering Beijing, which has promised resolute countermeasures. The United States should stop politicizing sports and exaggerating the so-called diplomatic boycott so as not to affect China-US dialogue and cooperation in important areas, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said on Monday. foreigners, Zhao Lijian, by CNN.

Biden virtually met Xi Jinping last month to discuss relations between the world’s two largest economies, during which he raised concerns about China’s practices in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, as well as human rights in general. It was described by a senior administration official as a healthy debate, but it didn’t seem to move the needle much in terms of China’s position or the state of play between Beijing and Washington. Now, with the diplomatic boycott set to be implemented, China suggests these talks could be turned upside down. A boycott would constitute a naked political provocation, Zhao said, according to NBC News, and a grave offense to the 1.4 billion Chinese people.

The dust on the Olympics comes amid latent tensions between the United States and China. Xi, who is tightening his grip on power as he prepares for a third term, appears to be under intense scrutiny not only from outside his country, but inside it, Pengs’ allegations of aggression against former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli and his party’s efforts to quell the scandal. Meanwhile, the political and industrial leaders of the United States have attempted and often struggled to balance economic and strategic interests in China with concern for human rights. Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio recently apologized for comparing China’s approach to human rights to that of a strict parent, a comment allegedly criticized by the company’s CEO in a report. appeal to employees. Dalio wrote on LinkedIn that I didn’t mean to say human rights aren’t important. I was trying to explain what a Chinese leader told me about how they plan to rule.

The point is, Dalio, and other US billionaires with global interests, stand to lose a lot if US-China relations continue to deteriorate. According to Axios, US markets could drop to $ 2 trillion if major Chinese companies pull out of the US stock market, as the Didi ridesharing app, under pressure from the Chinese government, has announced it will do so. earlier this month. And things don’t look more likely to get any rosier anytime soon. Biden, who, amid a setback here in the United States, has made defending democracy a key tenet of his presidency and is hosting a democracy summit this week. China, an autocratic state, is not invited and has been angered by the two-day meeting, especially because of the participation of Taiwan, which Beijing has pledged to bring under its control possibly by force. ).

China’s ruling party has slammed Biden and the United States ahead of the summit, with officials calling America’s democracy a doomed disaster. The summit is about to become a joke, Tian Peiyan, deputy director of the Political Research Bureau of the Communist Party Central Committee, told Beijing on Saturday and will not be popular. Participating countries will discuss how we can work together to protect democracy in the world, to defend democracy in the world, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told a press conference last week. , responding to criticism of the conference by China and Russia. . That’s not why we were going to apologize.

