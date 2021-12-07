Storm Barra: Gloucestershire braces against UK Meteorological Agency snow warning and impact





Storm Barra is only a few hours away, bringing a snow hazard to parts of the north and a strong wind hazard to Gloucestershire and the South West.

The Atlantic storm will pierce the Republic of Ireland and trigger a number of severe weather warnings across the UK on Tuesday (December 7th).

These include snow warnings across Northern England and Scotland and wind warnings for most of the UK.

Below you will find the Weather Bureau forecast for Gloucestershire, the forecast forecast for Storm Barra and the South West, and the long-term forecast for the UK.

The Bureau of Meteorology has said bad weather will begin to hit Gloucestershire on Monday morning. The highest temperature of 8C and the lowest temperature of 2C.

On Tuesday, Storm Barra noticed winds from 9am to midnight, with heavy rain forecast from 1pm to 5pm.

Wind speeds can reach up to 44 mph at 2 PM.

On Wednesday, the next day, it will rain more in the morning (7C/5C).

Thursdays and Fridays look more stable and cloudy with highs of 7C and lows of 4C.

Storm Barra – What to Expect There may be slight delays in road, rail, air and ferry transport Some bus and train services may be affected and some trips may take longer High side vehicles on exposed routes and bridges Possibility of delays Some short-term outages and other services are available. Some coastal routes, coastal areas and coastal communities are likely to be affected by splashes and/or large waves. Warning related to Storm Berra (Image: National Weather Service)

Meteorological Department Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders. “Strong winds arriving across the west by Tuesday morning will spread inland and reach the east by afternoon and early evening,” he said. Gusts of 45-50 mph are expected to be widespread, with coastal areas expected to be 60-70 mph. The strongest winds will moderate overnight across inland areas.

Deputy Commissioner Brent Walker said: “By Tuesday it will turn to snow as it rains across northern England and Scotland.” Significant snow accumulations of 2-5 cm are expected throughout the warning area, but can reach 10 cm locally, particularly in the Southern Highlands and some highlands.

He also added that strong southeasterly winds would cause snow to fall in places, especially on the highest routes, resulting in poor visibility.

Meteorological Administration Southwest Forecast

Today: Cloudy with occasional heavy rain to the east in the morning. Brighter skies with clear spells and heavy showers quickly following from the west. It is very windy on cold days, especially near the coast. Maximum temperature 11C.

Tonight: Cloudy overnight followed by an unusually isolated strong shower that gradually eases during the second half of the night before clouds increase during the second half of the night. Minimum temperature 3C.

Tuesday: Storm Bara arrives from the west in the morning. It will be very windy with strong winds and strong winds, especially near the coast. Heavy rain accompanied by heavy showers. Maximum temperature 5C.

Views Wednesday through Friday: Unstable, cold, windy and showers on Wednesday. It’s a bit dry on Thursday, before more rain on Friday, and temperatures are near-average or slightly cooler.

UK Meteorological Agency long-term forecast

Friday, December 10th – Sunday, December 19th

Fridays remain largely unsettled, especially in the West, with occasional showers or longer periods of rain, with snow possible throughout the highlands, mainly in the north. It looks drier in the east with a brighter spell. It is usually windy and temperatures are close to average or slightly cooler. Showers and longer hours of rain for most of the weekend, with occasional hillside snow potential, mainly in the north. Temperatures are usually average. Occasionally strong winds can reach strong winds, especially from the west. As more stable conditions develop over this period, temperatures are likely to be cooler with stormy showers and longer periods of rain before appearing more likely to develop, but with occasional frosts as there is likely a brief cooler interlude. There is a risk of falling.

Monday, December 20 – Monday, January 3

As we enter the Christmas period, it will be milder than earlier this month and temperatures close to or higher than normal, but some cooler spells are likely to remain. It will become more stable as Christmas and New Years draw closer, with increased chances of overnight frost and fog during clear spells.

