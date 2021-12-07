Elon Musk says US should get rid of all government subsidies





Elon Musk said at the Wall Street Journals CEO summit on Monday that he doesn’t think the United States needs the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill or government grants, for that matter. Delete them all, he said.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX said in the interview that he was concerned about the federal deficit. We have spent so much money… the federal budget deficit is insane, he said.

I would say … can the whole bill. Don’t let it go, that’s my recommendation, Musk said.

Musk pointed out that Tesla has been selling its electric cars in the United States for over a year without the $ 7,500 federal tax credit, with demand not being affected. Most other automakers, with the exception of General Motors, are still eligible for the credit.

The Build Back Better portion of Bidens’ infrastructure plan currently includes a provision to extend this credit and add another subsidy for electric vehicles made by unionized workers, although it still has to go through the Senate. Musk has derided the credit given to unions in recent months and called Biden a United Auto Workers puppet.

Musk also said he doesn’t think the U.S. government should give grants to expand charging infrastructure, although that provision is in the infrastructure bill that Biden has already enacted.

Do we need support for gas stations? We don’t. So it doesn’t have to be, Musk said.

Tesla currently operates more than 3,000 charging stations with around 30,000 connectors worldwide, but plans to open this network to other electric vehicles in the near future.

Musk companies have benefited from numerous federal and state grants over the years, and the government is a major customer of SpaceX (although SpaceX has won a large chunk of that business by slashing established player prices). Tesla has also found huge success in China after receiving a lot of help from the central government there. Musk said on Monday that Tesla had made no provision for any grants when the company was in its infancy.

