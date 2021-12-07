UK voice actor studio signs contract with Equity to protect voice actors working in games • Eurogamer.net





A UK voice actor studio has reached an agreement with Equity, a trade union for performing arts and entertainment workers, to support voice actors working in the gaming industry.

In particular, the initial contract sets minimum fees and participation conditions for voice actors. We want other studios to follow suit.

OMUK, the UK-based studio responsible for the contract, holds credits such as Horizon Zero Dawn, Demon’s Souls, the horror game The Medium and the Blair Witch, and the Telltale Game of Thrones series.

The multi-billion-pound UK video game industry is one of the largest employers of top performers in the country, but so far no agreement has been reached to protect workers.

This contract, which runs through April 2023, includes a promise to provide certain information to the voice actor at or at the time of an audition or offer. This includes potentially sensitive content (for example, if it is sexual, racist or violent content). Accents are required if they contain profanity. Details about the project including publisher/developer, budget breakdown, and recording time and date.

Voice actors must also be informed of potential vocal stress and are required to take a break of at least 5 minutes per hour.

In terms of fees, game projects are categorized into ‘standard’ (budgets over £5m), ‘indie’ (greater than £5m to £5m) and micro (under £5m), with minimum fees set based on the following criteria: Each budget (£300 per hour for standard, £200 per hour for indie and £175 per hour for micro).

Other terms and conditions of the contract include overtime work, late fees for late payments, and inclusion of game credits.

Mark Estdale, Voice Actor and Managing Director of OMUK, said, “We are deeply grateful for the dedication of the voice actors who have set the stage and have set the stage for the necessary consultations between industrial producers, stocks and agents.”

“Without their work, this contract would not exist. This contract is important to everyone who works within the gaming industry. Like TV, stage and film contracts, these contracts provide clarity about salaries and best practices. Without taking this step, the gaming industry will remain a ‘wild west’ media, although it is now probably the medium that employs the most talent.”

“Despite the fact that the gaming industry has become one of the largest segments of the entertainment sector, there was no standard contract for artist engagement until Equity and OMUK agreed to this groundbreaking deal,” said Tim Gale, Equity’s Recording Media Organizer. .

Lawrence Bouvard said: “As the result of months of consultation with our UK-based actors, agents and studios, this groundbreaking contract reflects best practices and our mutual aspiration to achieve excellence in a safe and supportive work environment. do,” he said. , voice actor and Chairman of Equity’s Screen & New Media Committee.

“This document has long been urgently needed to explore the opportunities available to performers in the rapidly expanding gaming industry, and we would like to thank everyone who has worked hard with us to make this possible. We hope that other studios will soon follow Mark. There is no doubt that by taking the lead in signing this contract, it will help to further elevate the already thriving UK gaming industry on the world stage.”

