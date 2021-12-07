COVID-19: Pre-departure testing is now required upon arrival in the UK to slow the spread of Omicron | UK News





People arriving in the UK from abroad will now need to be tested for COVID-19 before traveling under new rules designed to slow the spread of the Omicron strain.

The change, which went into effect on Tuesday at 4am, means:

• Persons traveling from countries not included in the Red List must undergo pre-departure screening two days prior to departure.

• People who test positive cannot travel.

• According to the government website, if your trip to the UK is a multi-segment trip, you must take the exam two days before the first leg starts.

• Scotland and Wales said they would implement similar measures.

• Maintain hotel quarantine if staying in Red List countries within 10 days of departure: Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe

This comes after Health Minister Sajid Javid acknowledged that the new strain is now spreading within the community and not simply linked to returning travelers.

He said on Monday that some of the 336 confirmed cases of Omicron in the UK were not travel related.

It is not yet known how the omicron mutation differs from the delta mutation, but some early indications from the UK Health Security Agency are that the window between infection and infection may be shorter than the Delta mutation.

Javid also said that none of the UK’s cases of Omicron resulted in hospitalization.

The travel industry reacted with outrage over the new testing rules and previous redlisting, Zavid said the move was temporary.

Labor leader Sir Kier Starmer said people were “really hit by unjustifiable prices” and urged the government to “do everything it can” to lower the cost of COVID-19 pre-departure testing.

Also on Tuesday, EU health ministers will discuss whether to adjust travel restrictions imposed on the South African country after scientists in South Africa first reported variants of omicron.

According to a Bloomberg report, ministers can consent to PCR testing of vaccinated third-country nationals in the region, meaning some travel bans could be lifted within a week.

Travel restrictions in the UK will be reviewed on 20 December.

