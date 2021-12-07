US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics





The United States will hold a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest China’s human rights abuses, the White House confirmed on Monday a move that China has pledged to welcome. “firm countermeasures”.

“The diplomatic or official representation of the United States would treat these games as usual in the face of the [People’s Republic of China’s]gross human rights violations and atrocities in Xinjiang, and we just can’t do that, “White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at a briefing Monday.

She said American athletes will continue to compete and “have our full support”, but added that “we will not be contributing to the Games fanfare.”

“We have a fundamental commitment to promote human rights, and we feel strongly about our position. And we will continue to take measures to advance human rights in China and beyond,” said Psaki.

WATCH | Trudeau is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games: Canada plans to follow the United States with a diplomatic boycott of the official Beijing 2022 Olympics in China next year. 2:34

Canadian Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge said the government has yet to decide whether it will embark on a similar boycott of the Games, which will begin on February 4, 2022.

“We are of course very concerned about the human rights violations in China. It is not a decision that we are going to take lightly, and as soon as we have made the decision, we will communicate it to you,” he said. she added. noted.

The International Olympic Committee, in a statement, called the decision to remove dignitaries from the Games a “political decision for each government” that it “fully respects”.

“At the same time, this announcement also makes it clear that the Olympic Games and athlete participation are beyond politics and we welcome that,” said the IOC.

US President Joe Biden will host a White House Democracy Summit this week, a virtual gathering of civil society leaders and experts from more than 100 countries to take place on Thursday and Friday.

The administration said Biden intended to use the convocation “to announce both individual and collective commitments, reforms and initiatives to defend democracy and human rights in the country and to the ‘foreigner”.

Boycott “a necessary step”

Robert Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Democratic Senator from New Jersey, called such a diplomatic boycott “a necessary step to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to human rights in the face of unacceptable abuses by the Chinese government.” .

He called on “other allies and partners who share our values ​​to join the United States in this diplomatic boycott.”

Senator Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas, however, said the diplomatic boycott amounted to “half a measure.”

US officials, including Biden, have criticized Beijing for human rights violations against Uyghurs in northwestern Xinjiang province, the suppression of democratic protests in Hong Kong, the military aggression against the autonomous island of Taiwan and Moreover.

WATCH | Weighing in on whether Canada should stage a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games: Should Canada stage a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics? Rob Oliphant, Parliamentary Secretary to Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, is asked if Canada will follow suit example of the United States and will organize a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. 7:18

President Donald Trump’s administration in its final days has declared the abuses in northwest China “genocide”.

“The United States should totally boycott the Beijing Genocide Games,” Cotton said. “American companies should not financially support the Chinese Communist Party and we should not expose Team USA to the dangers of a loathsome authoritarian regime that is killing its own athletes.”

Cotton appeared to be referring to former Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shuai, who disappeared from sight after publicly accusing a former senior Communist Party official of sexual assault. Concerns about her safety prompted the Women’s Tennis Association to suspend events in China and provided additional fuel to opponents of China’s hosting of the Games.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian accused US politicians of demagoguery over not sending dignitaries to attend events that China hopes will enhance its economic development and its technological prowess.

Speaking to reporters at a daily briefing, Zhao said such a move would be an “outright political provocation,” but gave no details on how China might retaliate.

Human rights activists and lawmakers in the United States who support a boycott say it is a necessary step. They cite China’s poor human rights record as justification, claiming that China is using the Games to whitewash its mistreatment of civil rights activists, political dissidents and ethnic minorities.

“Uninvited, US politicians continue to tout the so-called diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which is purely wishful thinking and demagoguery,” Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing. . “If the US side is determined to go its own way, China will take strong countermeasures.”

WATCH | Erin O’Toole addresses athletes preparing for the Olympics in China: O’Toole addresses athletes preparing for the Olympics in ChinaConservative leader Erin O’Toole says he “struggles” with holding the Olympics in China as a result of the country’s conduct towards Canadians like Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. 0:44

Sending high-level delegations to each Olympic Games has a long tradition in the United States and other leading countries. Then-President George W. Bush attended the opening of the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing. First Lady Jill Biden led the U.S. contingent to the Tokyo Summer Olympics this year, and Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, led a delegation to the Paralympics.

US tries to stabilize relations with Beijing

News of the diplomatic boycott comes as the United States tries to stabilize turbulent relations with Beijing, even as it maintains a firm approach to trade and conflicts over China’s actions on Taiwan, human rights. , Hong Kong and the South China Sea.

Beijing has organized a firm response to all US criticism, denouncing it as interference in its internal affairs and imposing visa bans on US politicians it considers anti-Chinese.

It was not clear who the United States could have sent to Beijing for the Games, and Zhao’s comments seemed to indicate that China had not issued any invitations.

Australia, whose ties with China have collapsed over a series of disputes, also raised the possibility of a diplomatic boycott.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/sports/olympics/joe-biden-olympic-diplomatic-boycott-china-1.6275193 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos