UK Travel Company Calls For State Support After Omicron Reachs Sales | covid





The travel company has asked the government for emergency financial assistance as new Covid-19 restrictions came into force on Tuesday, starting vacation trips just before peak booking season.

According to figures from the travel association Abta, travel agency revenue is only 22% of the normal level.

Hopes for a recovery faded with the resumption of transatlantic travel last month and all destinations removed from the red list, but are shattered by rules introduced after the advent of the Omicron variant.

Sajid Javid updates MP for UK Omicron case and new travel rules video.

Travelers must take a pre-departure test starting on Tuesday before departing for the UK. The red list expanded to Nigeria on Monday, following South Africa and other countries 10 days ago.

Abta said the new restrictions could push the limits for businesses. Restrictions on South Africa effectively ended vacation travel before peak destination peak seasons, and the reintroduction of additional testing and PCR instead of lateral flow testing has eroded consumer confidence.

Small businesses have warned that it could be difficult to survive after losing two summer seasons. Employment across the travel industry has halved since the pandemic began in March last year, according to Abta Research. Booking volume for this summer and fall was 28% of the corresponding period in 2019, and the reported turnover for the last fiscal year averaged only 22% of pre-pandemic levels.

The industry has urged the government to expand support for businesses and cap the cost of PCR testing for travelers.

“Public health must come first, but governments must find ways to mitigate the blow to travel companies by providing financial support in the form of subsidies and returning vacations for travel employees,” said Abta’s Chief Executive Mark Tanzer. This will change, but we cannot go ahead without being able to support the businesses that are most impacted.

Not only has there been no specific support for this sector, but many companies have been excluded or rejected from general grant funding, it is not surprising that many members feel completely abandoned by the government.

The TSSA union has turned to the industry for more help. “Since the new restrictions were introduced last week, travel agents are already saying that bookings are collapsing and will be stricter starting tomorrow,” said Secretary General Manuel Cortes.

Governments should provide tailored assistance to the travel sector, including vacation planning, so that those employed in the sector don’t pay jobs to contain the spread of Omicron variants.

Approached the Department of Transportation for comment.

