After winning the Scottish Open, Ronnie O’Sullivan said ‘inspired’ by UK Championship winner Zhao Xintong.





Ronnie OSullivan said she was inspired by Zhao Xintongs’ victory at the UK Championship.

Zhao, 24, defeated Luca Brecel in the final in York on Sunday to become the contest’s fourth non-British winner.

OSullivan called him snooker Roger Federer and he became known as the future superstar of the sport.

Scottish Open

O’Sullivan finishes stylishly against Dale with subtle clearance.

17 hours ago

After defeating Dominic Dale and winning the first round at the Scottish Open, OSullivan suggested that he thinks Zhao will win more titles in his career.

It will be interesting to see if he can continue to do what his potential suggests.

I want him to keep going because he’s like a retreating player in some ways. Many modern players have a lot of players and split balls. On the other hand, he was just picking up the ball and there were beautiful things. It is quite inspiring to see.

luca made kayren [Wilson] second looks good [in the semi-finals] Zhao made Luca look second best. That says a lot to Zhao, but if he hopes to start, they’ll all be in trouble.

‘He came here to stay’ – White expects Zhao to win ‘many trophies’

OSullivan also said that he thinks Zhao could become world number one in the future if he improves his safety game.

I think he’ll get better with the game, but in some ways we can beat him a little quicker. It’s not necessarily safe, but you should learn to watch Mark Selby for a while. Don’t go as far as Selby and watch how he puts the ball awkwardly and leaves some terrible shots.

He won’t change, you can’t change it and what he has is beautiful. You keep all those nice bits, but add a few. He will probably learn as he goes alone. It takes dedication and hard work, and if you bow your head, you can be number one in a few years.

O’Sullivan didn’t show his best form when they beat Dale 4-2 to advance to the second round of the Scottish Open.

Asked if there was a place to take him, OSullivan said: Have some fun. Put some balls in and miss some balls. Although I didn’t get anything, I was still enjoying it.

I just want to enjoy the week and see what happens.

OSullivan will face Michael Georgiou in the next match.

