US Missile Defense Agency Announces Initial Delivery of Long-Range Discrimination Radar to Alaska





WASHINGTON The US Missile Defense Agency completed the installation of the radar arrays and completed military construction of the Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR).

The agency held a ceremony Dec. 6 at the location of the radars at Clear Air Force Station, Alaska, declaring the radar’s initial commissioning.

Now that MDA has completed construction, it will integrate radar into the Mid-Term Ground Defense (GMD) and Command and Control, Combat Management and Communications System (C2BMC) in 2022 in preparation for formal operational acceptance by the US Air Force. in 2023, MDA deputy director Vice Admiral Jon Hill told reporters in a briefing after the ceremony.

In a statement, MDA said that once fully operational, LRDR will provide an unmatched ability to simultaneously search and track multiple small objects, including all classes of ballistic missiles, at very long ranges, in continuous operation.

Its ability to discriminate will allow it to identify lethal objects, such as enemy warheads, and differentiate them from non-lethal decoys, the statement added.

The LRDR manufactured by Lockheed Martin will help retain the number of Mid-Range Ground Defense System (GMD) interceptors used for threat engagements and will also be able to handle hypersonic missiles in future configurations, according to the report. communicated.

The GMD is designed to protect the continental United States from potential intercontinental ballistic missile threats from North Korea and Iran.

Today marks an extremely important milestone in the defense of US homeland, Hill said in the statement. The construction of the long range discrimination radar is complete and we can now begin the testing phase which will lead to the full operational use of this vital system. LRDR will allow Northern Command to better defend the United States against ballistic and hypersonic missile threats.

The LRDR program has experienced delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. The radar was supposed to have undergone an operational flight test in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Ground tests before flight tests began, Hill confirmed. Were in the middle of those ground tests now and it’s pretty complex. When you think of the new capabilities that a long-range discrimination radar brings to the overall ground-based missile defense system, all of the improvements to the GMD system, the improvements we make to command and control, we start there. This ground test campaign is underway and will lead to a development test, followed by an operational test and what is to be done well is to pilot a representative threat model through the face of the LRDR, a- he declared.

Pandemic issues

MDA had to halt all construction and integration activities for LRDR when the coronavirus began to spread to the United States in March 2020. The program moved to custodial status, meaning a small group is stayed on site to ensure materials were protected from the elements.

The Government Accountability Office found in a recent report that LRDR made progress in 2020, with the prime contractor completing the installation of four of the 10 primary network panels and 10 secondary network panels. The integration of radar electronics, cooling, communications and electrical equipment also began, but did not complete as planned, the report adds.

Even before the pandemic, program officials were monitoring risks during Exercise 19 that could affect the transfer of radar to the Air Force. These risks included the fabrication of the matrix panels, sub-matrix assembly suite modules, and auxiliary power group cabinets, GAO reported.

Lockheed completed the subnet assembly suites and auxiliary power supply cabinets in FY20. However, GAO noted, one contractor has identified positive cases of COVID-19 on its line. production of matrix panels and delayed completion of those from August 2020 to October 2020, as the contractor resorted to quarantining workers per shift.

GAO said the contractor completed the installation of the remaining primary grid panels in the first quarter of FY21.

The shutdown of the operation at Clear Air Force Station during the pandemic resulted in increased costs, and negotiations with the contractor are underway to meet the additional costs, according to the GAO report.

The reason for the increased costs includes keeping essential personnel on site to monitor radar and equipment, impacts on production, on-site redeployment and impacts on overall contract performance, the report says.

Beyond ballistic missile defense

In its statement, MDA said LRDR will also support space awareness by monitoring space activity like satellites orbiting Earth, depleted rockets and fragmentation debris.

I think Homeland Defense is very well placed today with sensors like LRDR, Hill said in a discussion with Bradley Bowman, senior director of the Defense Democracies Foundation’s Center on Military Power and Politics, published December 6.

In heavy-handed coordination with the Air Force Department and in particular the Space Force today, we went in and scanned the rear ends of these radars, Hill said. So you can look at one of the early warning radars and say, oh, this was built in the 50’s and 60’s. But I’m going to tell you under the hood, they’re very, very capable sensors, and they will help raise awareness of all areas that Northern Command needs to protect the homeland. So very excited about the direction taken by the overall sensing capability.

While the LRDR currently focuses on ballistic missile tracking, Hill said that while it is not yet an official requirement, a software upgrade could give the LRDR the ability to detect and track hypersonic weapons.

