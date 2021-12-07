Old British well could be turned into CO2 burial test site | Oil





The depleted oil and gas well will be converted next year as a deep test site for the UK’s first carbon dioxide deposit, under plans by a consortium of universities and energy companies.

There are hundreds of active onshore oil and gas wells in the UK. But as they reach the end of their lifespan, some will have to be relocated for testing, pumping CO2 underground and monitoring it for release, the group says. Test wells can also be used to evaluate how hydrogen can be stored underground.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the UK’s official advisor, the Climate Change Committee (CCC), CO2 capture and storage (CCS) will be an important part of tackling the climate crisis. Reservoirs in the North Sea offer the greatest potential to store CO2 from fossil fuel combustion, but the consortium says reusing existing onshore wells is the fastest and cheapest way to research and develop safe and effective systems.

The Net Zero Rise (Underground Energy Research Infrastructure) project involves the universities of Newcastle, Oxford and Durham, as well as fossil fuel companies IGas and Third Energy.

Twenty candidate wells were identified, primarily in Yorkshire and the Midlands. The CCS test site deposits a relatively small amount of CO2, about 1,000 tonnes at a depth of 1-3 km. The cost of repurposing the well and the cost of two monitoring wells and monitoring equipment will be around 5m, the group said.

Professor Richard Davies said, “Storing CO2 in the North Sea is probably very important, but we need terrestrial capabilities, national assets, so we can do some testing and see what monitoring is appropriate to understand where the CO2 has gone. The University of Newcastle, which is leading the project

He said otherwise, exhausted wells would be filled with cement and would lose the opportunity to use this infrastructure. While drilling, these assets are already there. [new] Boreholes are very expensive and add some risk. The range of boreholes we have will give us the opportunity to test different rock types.

Test sites already exist in the US, Canada and Australia, but Davies said the UK facility would be better because the geology could be very similar to that of the North Sea bed. The British Geological Survey is also investigating an underground CO2 storage laboratory.

Hydrogen is seen as part of the shift to a low-carbon economy, and being able to store it underground will help ensure a safe energy supply. It is a small molecule and large rock salt formations are best able to trap gases, but there are few such deposits in the UK.

We want to look at hydrogen as well, Davies said. Can you get into sandstone sealed with shale, a fine-grained, low-permeability rock? If hydrogen is stored there, can it be monitored underground?

The CCS project at the Sleipner gas field in the North Sea has pumped millions of tonnes of CO2 down the ocean floor since 1996. This is a pioneering project in that it has proven that it can be done on a large scale and over a long period of time. They can monitor it effectively, Davies said. However, it is not a testing facility open to other organizations, only in the Equinor project and in one type of rock formation.

The government’s net zero strategy expects 50 million tonnes of CO2 to be captured and stored by the mid-2030s, and ministers are supporting the development of CCS hubs on the UK’s northwest and east coasts.

CCC projects up to 95 million tonnes of CCS by 2050, most to capture CO2 from gas power plants and hydrogen production plants, as well as from combusted biomass that removes CO2 from the atmosphere.

Energy company IGas has around 100 oil and gas wells in the UK, and development director Ross Glover said CCS has played a key role in the company’s transition to a low-carbon economy. He said IGas is diversifying into geothermal and solar, but no date has been set for ending oil and gas production.

Glover said industrial plants, cement operations and incinerators located inland away from coastal CCS clusters will be able to bury carbon emissions in recycled onshore wells.

[The government] frankly identified a series of emitters up and down the spine in troubled countries going forward. He told us there are real opportunities in and around the Eastern Midlands.

Mike Childs, Science Director at Friends of the Earth, said: Research on CCS technology is important, but allowing fossil fuel companies to use climate-destroying activities in an environmentally friendly way could extinguish the potential of this technology. . Fossil fuel companies are still working to extract more oil and gas.

