Beijing Winter Olympics: China threatens US with retaliation for diplomatic boycott





The Biden administration said Monday it would not send an official United States delegation to the Beijing Winter Games as a declaration against “the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang.” American athletes will still be allowed to participate in the Games.

In response to the White House announcement, China’s Foreign Ministry said it had launched a “solemn representation” to the United States and pledged to take “resolute countermeasures”.

“Out of ideological bias and on the basis of lies and rumors, the United States is attempting to disrupt the Beijing Winter Olympics. This will only expose its sinister intent and further erode its moral authority and credibility.” ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a press conference on Tuesday. .

“The US wrong move has undermined the foundation and atmosphere of Sino-US sports exchanges and Olympic cooperation. It shot himself in the foot. The United States should understand the grave consequences of their move. decision, ”Zhao said.

Relations between the two superpowers had recently started to improve, following last month’s virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

While the meeting did not result in any significant progress, it did allow a return to a more constructive and stable relationship, after an almost complete break-up in the last year of the Trump administration and continued hostility towards the administration. Biden.

Beijing has given no idea of ​​the planned countermeasures, but the possibility of further retaliation now threatens to derail bilateral relations again.

Compared to the angry reaction from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, some Chinese diplomats and state media workers have offered a more nonchalant approach to Twitter – which is blocked in China – stressing that US politicians have yet to be invited to the Games.

“The politicians calling for a boycott of the Beijing Olympics # 2022 are doing it for their own interests and political positions. In fact, no one would care whether these people come or not, and it has no impact on the success of # Beijing2022, “tweeted Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the United States.

Hu Xijin, editor of the nationalist tabloid Global Times, also intervened.

“Why the fuss? If US officials don’t come, so be it. China hasn’t invited them anyway.” he tweeted. “Only super narcissistic people will see their absence as a strong boycott. Most of these US government officials are close contacts of Chinese-standard Covid-19 patients, more picky and pretentious. You are the people than the residents. of Beijing least want to see. “

While Beijing might not be too concerned about the absence of American politicians, it could become a bigger headache if the American decision is joined by more countries. Previously, the UK, Canada and Australia have all said they are considering a diplomatic boycott.

Activists have long called for a boycott of the Beijing Games to protest China’s human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Tibet, and its political repression in Hong Kong. Over the past month, Beijing’s silence over Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai’s allegations of sexual assault against a former Chinese leader has further amplified those calls.

The US diplomatic boycott has been welcomed by rights groups. Human Rights Watch called it “a crucial step in challenging the Chinese government’s crimes against humanity targeting Uyghurs and other Turkish communities.”

“But that shouldn’t be the only action. The United States should now redouble its efforts with like-minded governments to investigate and chart paths towards accountability for those responsible for these crimes and justice for the survivors,” Sophie Richardson, Chinese director of Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

The potential snowball effect is clearly on the minds of some Chinese diplomats. The Chinese mission to the United Nations, for example, called the US decision a reflection of “its cold war mentality.”

“The United States just wants to politicize the sport, create divisions and provoke confrontation. This approach will find no support and is doomed to fail. It will only further isolate them and oppose the trend of the times and the vast majority of countries and peoples around the world, ”mission spokesperson Zhu Zhiqiang said in a statement.

Washington’s response to the Beijing Winter Games contrasts sharply with its approach to the Beijing Summer Olympics 13 years ago, when the Chinese government faced stiff criticism and protests against its crackdown on Tibet.

In 2008, then-President George W. Bush attended the opening ceremony of the Olympics and cheered on American athletes during the Games. His father, former President George HW Bush, also attended the Games as the honorary captain of the United States team.

CNN’s Allie Malloy, Kate Sullivan and Kaitlan Collins contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/07/china/china-response-us-olympic-boycott-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos