Bank of England officials warn that UK employment boom poses inflation risks.

A booming UK labor market poses significant risks to the future inflation path, even if the current surge in global commodity prices is likely to ease, a senior Bank of England official said on Monday.

BoE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent did not give clear direction on whether he would support rate hikes or not when the central bank’s monetary policy committee meets this month.

Other MPC members have recently highlighted the risk of sustained inflation, but have not provided a clear indication of when to vote to tighten monetary policy.

Economists expect the majority of MPC members to decide to keep interest rates at a historic low of 0.1% on Dec. 16 as they wait to assess the impact of a new omicron strain of coronavirus.

Broadbent told Leeds’ audience that the BoE is facing “extremely difficult times for monetary policy.” Inflation is expected to rise “north” from the central bank’s target of 2%, despite two years of weakness in the global economy and the UK economy. Economic growth.

The UK’s CPI for October was up 4.2% from a year ago as inflation reached its highest level in nearly a decade.

Broadbent said the BoE could do nothing to protect UK households from the continued rise in the cost of living. That’s because it was driven by a surge in global demand for goods combined with disruptions in supply chains as the lockdown in Asian countries affected production.

He added that while some changes in spending related to new telecommuting habits are now likely to bear, price pressure on trading instruments is “more likely to subside rather than strengthen” until changes in monetary policy take effect.

However, Broadbent was unexpectedly much more hawkish about the inflation risks posed by the tight UK labor market. Unemployment is near pre-pandemic levels, and jobs remain at record levels even after the government’s vacation plans are over.

Higher public sector employment could be part of the explanation, he said. Although some of these jobs are temporary, the government spending plan has proposed continuing full-time public sector hiring.

Broadbent said some of the tensions in the labor market could be due to the “speed of employment,” which will ease over time.

But there was also a “risk of rising wage costs due to current high inflation” if workers demanded wage increases to offset rising cost of living.

Broadbent said temporary increases in the cost of imported commodities rarely have a significant impact on monetary policy. This is because the shocks usually pass before interest rate changes work.

However, he added, “the risk of future inflation from a tight labor market could be much greater.”

