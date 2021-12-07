“National interests” first: Japan assesses position as US plans boycott of Beijing Olympics





After months of deliberation, the White House decided not to send government officials to the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing over the human rights “atrocities” in China, leaving Japan to wonder. ‘he had to follow suit and risk angering his neighbor and main business partner.

The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, given the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights violations, he said. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at a press conference. in Washington on Monday.

Psaki said moving forward with U.S. diplomatic or official representation would effectively treat the Beijing Games, which are due to start on February 4, as business as usual despite gross human rights violations and abuses. China’s atrocities in the far west region of Xinjiang.

We just can’t do that, ”Psaki said.

American athletes will still be allowed to participate in the Olympics.

“The Team USA athletes have our full support,” said Psaki. “We will support them 100% as we cheer them on from home.”

Asked about other countries joining the diplomatic boycott, Psaki said the United States had already informed its allies of the decision, but would leave it to them to make their own decisions.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is holding a media briefing in Washington on Monday. | REUTERS

Still, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington had consulted its allies and partners on a “common approach” to the Games in light of their concerns over China’s rights record.

Japan has yet to make a decision on the Games, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Hayashi said Japan will take a decision on the matter “at the appropriate time” and that Tokyo continues to attach importance to human rights issues and dialogue with the Chinese side.

New Zealand became the first to join the United States, saying on Tuesday it would not send diplomats to the Games. However, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said the move was influenced more by security concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic than rights issues.

“There were a series of factors but mainly related to COVID and the fact that the logistics of travel and so on around COVID are not conducive to this kind of travel,” he told the TV station. public TVNZ. “But we have made our concerns about human rights issues clear to China many times as recently as the prime minister met with (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping).

Robertson said New Zealand had already conveyed the decision to China in October.

While Britain and Australia are also said to have considered a diplomatic boycott, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reiterated on Tuesday that Tokyo’s decision on the issue will be independent and will focus on Japan’s “national interests”.

“We would like to make our own decision from the point of view of our national interests” considering the potential impact on Japanese diplomacy and the Olympics, Kishida said.

Kishida will need to balance Japan’s economic interests in China with calls from conservative lawmakers to join the U.S. diplomatic boycott amid not only Tokyo’s growing attention to human rights, but Beijing’s movements near Taiwan and its repeated intrusions by government ships into the waters around Japanese-controlled territory. The Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. Beijing also claims the islands, which it calls Diaoyu.

Tokyo’s decision will also come as a crucial year looms for Sino-Japanese relations.

Japan, which has spoken particularly on rights issues and China’s military assertion near Taiwan over the past year, hopes to avoid a serious confrontation with Beijing in 2022 as the two Asian powers celebrate 50 years. diplomatic relations.

Whatever Japan’s decision is, it will likely come at the last minute, according to a senior Japanese foreign ministry official.

Looking at the process of the Tokyo Olympics (the decision of each country to participate) was made just before (these Games), the official said. While decisions to attend the Tokyo Games were primarily based on the coronavirus situation, this time they will be made by examining the virus and various situations, ”he added, referring to rights issues. ‘man.

After months of deliberation, the White House decided not to send government officials to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to China’s “atrocities” on human rights. | REUTERS

Bonnie Glaser, Chinese expert and director of the Asia program of the US German Marshall Fund, said she doubts Japan to join the fray, although she expects a few allies to join us, but maybe not a lot.

Of the U.S. decision, Glaser said the Biden administration had no choice but to follow through with a diplomatic boycott.

The decision to label China’s actions in Xinjiang as genocide meant that no US official could attend the Games, she said, noting that other countries had not used such provocative terminology.

The announcement did not appear to take Beijing by surprise, as news of the Biden administrations’ apparent preference for limited movement, rather than a full boycott, had effectively been leaked in recent months.

China on Tuesday warned that a US diplomatic boycott could undermine two-way dialogue and cooperation in important areas, and called for politics to stay away from sport.

Beijing opposes the boycott and would take “resolute countermeasures,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a press briefing in Beijing, adding that the US “plot” to disrupt the Olympics was doomed to failure, resulting in a loss of “moral authority”. and credibility. “

Relations between the United States and China are in free fall on a variety of issues, including human rights, trade and military movements of the two countries in the Indo-Pacific region. Although US President Joe Biden and Chinese Xi held talks last month focused on dealing with the escalating rivalry, the latest move was sure to fuel tensions again.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a political speech at a special session of Parliament in Tokyo on Monday. | BLOOMBERG

The International Olympic Committee said in a statement after the US announcement that the presence of government officials and diplomats is a purely political decision for each government, which the IOC in its political neutrality fully respects.

The announcement also makes it clear that the Olympics and athlete participation are beyond politics, and we welcome that, he added.

But while Sophie Richardson, director of Human Rights Watch for China, called the boycott a crucial step in challenging Beijing for its human rights violations, she said more needed to be done.

It shouldn’t be the only action, she said. The United States should now redouble its efforts with like-minded governments to investigate and chart pathways to accountability for those responsible for these crimes and justice for the survivors.

Olympic organizers have long attempted to isolate the Games from politics, touting neutrality as a key tenet of events. But world events in the past have sparked debate and even led to sweeping boycotts as recently as 1980 and 1984.

Japan decided at the last minute to join 64 other countries, including the United States, West Germany, Canada, Norway and China, in boycotting the 1980 Olympics in Moscow over the invasion of Afghanistan by the Soviet Union. Four years later, the Soviet Union and its allies responded with their own boycott of the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

Editor-in-chief Satoshi Sugiyama contributed to this report.

