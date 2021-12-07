UK Weather: Meteorological Agency issues multiple weather alerts as storms hit across the UK | weather | News





The Bureau of Meteorology has updated its weather alert to include ice, rain, snow and wind advisories from yesterday, with winds up to 80 miles per hour expected to hit most of the UK in some areas. When wind combines with snow and rain, drivers are expected to have limited visibility on the road, so meteorologists warn commuters to drive only when necessary.

On Tuesday, the Bureau of Meteorology’s Simon Armitage told Express.co.uk about the driver’s condition:

Meteorologists have advised drivers to consider whether travel is essential before heading to British roads.

“Otherwise, it might be better to postpone it to another day,” he said.

“There will be really difficult driving conditions around, especially when it rains with that wind.

“Go out only when necessary, because it’s not worth the risk.”

Expected to start around 11am on Tuesday, the snow stretches from the Pennines to the Scottish Highlands and will travel most of Cumbria en route.

JUST IN: UK Flood Alert: 28 areas with high risk of rain and 80 mph winds hitting UK – mapped

Most of the affected areas received additional icing alerts before the snowfall that could cause up to 20 cm of snow in some places.

A meteorologist at the Met Office told Express.co.uk that the ice warning is “we are basically in a state of calm before the storm”.

However, the ice advisory is said to last until 9 am.

In contrast, wind and rain warnings are expected to affect all parts of the UK.

“It will definitely rain everywhere,” Armitage said.

“There will definitely be strong winds everywhere.

Read More: Brexit LIVE: AMT Issues Trade Warning For Biden In Urgent Negotiations

“It only snows in the highlands in the north, but the whole country will feel the power of the storm. But thankfully it’s not as severe as in Southern Ireland.”

Winds are expected to provide additional winter bites to the UK as parts of the UK can get close to sub-zero cold in the dip on Tuesday in December.

“Where the temperature in Scotland is going to be 4 or 5 degrees, it will feel like -3 degrees or -4 degrees,” Armitage explained.

In other parts of the UK, where the temperature is between 7 and 11C, the weather can feel close to 4-5C.

Gusts are expected to reach speeds of up to 70-80 mph along the west and south coasts of Wales.

The National Weather Service issued a warning for winds along the Irish Sea on Wednesday.

Don’t miss it: ’embarrassing the French people!’ British angry at Macron [INSIGHT]Royal Family LIVE: Furious Harry had to respond to Charles’ row. [LIVE]UK Snow Forecast: -6C FREEZE Smash – Russian Airlines, 6 inches of snow [FORECAST]

Northern Ireland and southwest England will be particularly affected areas, with “severe” winds of 55 to 65 miles per hour expected.

The rain is already falling in parts of Northern Ireland and will reach Wales and southwest England in the next few hours.

East and southeast England are also expected to be affected by the rainfall.

But a meteorologist at the National Weather Service said it won’t reach the area until this afternoon.

However, Armitage told Express.co.uk that the situation will ease this weekend.

“As the weekend goes on, the temperatures will start to get a little cooler and the temperatures will return to around this time of year, if not one or two degrees,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/weather/1532370/UK-Weather-met-office-latest-news-storm-barra-ont The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos