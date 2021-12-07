China says U.S. diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit





BEIJING – China on Tuesday accused the United States of violating the Olympic spirit by announcing a US diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games in February, amid a growing dispute over the decision of the Biden administration not to send officials for human rights issues.

The United States is trying to interfere with the Beijing Winter Olympics “out of ideological prejudice and on the basis of lies and rumors,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during the report. a daily briefing.

The boycott “seriously violates the principle of political neutrality in sports established by the Olympic Charter and goes against the Olympic motto” more united “,” Zhao said.

As he did the day before, Zhao vowed that China would respond with “resolute countermeasures,” but gave no details.

“The United States will pay a price for its practices. You can stay tuned for follow-ups,” Zhao said.

His comments came amid a barrage of Chinese criticism of the Biden administration’s announcement on Monday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that the administration will fully support American athletes participating in the Games, but will not send diplomats or U.S. officials to attend.

Psaki said the United States has a “fundamental commitment to promoting human rights” and the United States “will not contribute to the Games fanfare.”

The diplomatic boycott comes as the United States attempts to stabilize turbulent relations with Beijing, even as it maintains a firm approach to trade and conflicts over China’s actions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the South China Sea and the treatment of ethnic minorities, in particular Muslim Uyghurs.

Beijing has counterattacked against US criticism and punitive sanctions, denouncing them as interference in its internal affairs and imposing visa bans on US politicians it considers anti-Chinese.

Zhao called on the United States to “stop politicizing the sport” and what he called actions undermining the Beijing Winter Olympics, “otherwise it will undermine dialogue and cooperation between the two countries in a series of important areas and international problems “.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington tweeted that politicians calling for the boycott “are doing it for their own interests and political positions.”

“In fact, no one would care whether these people come or not, and it has no impact on the success of # Beijing2022,” the embassy said.

The Chinese mission to the United Nations called the boycott a “self-managed political farce.”

“The United States just wants to politicize the sport, create divisions and provoke clashes,” he said.

Even the ruling Communist Party’s Central Disciplinary Commission posted a screed response on its website titled “The Spirit of the Olympic Charter Cannot Be Dulled.”

“Some Western anti-China politicians” have displayed a “defensive Cold War mentality aimed at politicizing the sport,” the article said, calling it “a blatant violation of the Olympic spirit and a challenge to all who love the Olympic movement “.

It was not clear which officials Washington might have sent, and Zhao said on Monday that no invitations had been issued by China.

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, told German news agency DPA that the Olympics “cannot solve problems that generations of politicians have not solved”.

“What is our responsibility and what are our limits,” Bach said on Monday, shortly before the United States announced its decision. “Our responsibility is to organize the Games in accordance with the Olympic Charter (…) and to bring the athletes of 206 teams and the IOC refugee team together under one roof.

“Going beyond that, expecting that the Olympics can fundamentally change a country, its political system or its laws, is a completely exaggerated expectation. The Olympics cannot solve problems that generations of politicians cannot. have not resolved. “

Other major countries have yet to say whether they will follow the lead of the United States. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday that Japan will make its own decision “from the point of view of national interests, taking into account the importance of the Olympic Games and the importance of Japanese diplomacy. fundamental attitude of our country “.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the significance of the diplomatic boycott was still unclear and that a decision on the participation of officials would be taken “at the appropriate time.”

“In any case, Japan hopes that the Beijing Winter Games will be organized as a celebration of peace in accordance with the principles of the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” Matsuno said.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Choi Young-sam said the ministry had not commented on a “diplomatic decision taken by the government of another country,” and has not received no request from the United States not to send officials.

South Korea hopes that the Beijing Olympics “will contribute to peace and prosperity in Northeast Asia and the world and help improve South Korea-North Korea relations,” said Choi.

New Zealand said on Tuesday it would not attend the Games on a diplomatic level, but made the decision earlier mainly due to travel restrictions linked to the pandemic.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said New Zealand informed China in October of its intention not to send government ministers.

“But we have made it clear to China on numerous occasions our concerns regarding human rights issues,” said Robertson, adding that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had raised these concerns directly to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Australia, whose relations with China have grown increasingly strained, has yet to say whether it will send dignitaries.

Sending high-level delegations to each Olympic Games has a long tradition in the United States and other leading countries. Then-President George W. Bush attended the opening of the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. First Lady Jill Biden led the US contingent to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo this year, and Second Mister Doug Emhoff led a delegation to the Paralympics.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.

