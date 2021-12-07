Omicron: Everything we know about the Covid strain sweeping across the UK





The emergence of a new strain of coronavirus known as Omicron has already impacted travel rules and has triggered a return to mandatory mask wearing on public transport.

So far, 246 cases of Omicron, also known as B.1.1.529, have been confirmed in the UK as of Sunday.

But what do we know about the new variant so far, and what might it mean for future restrictions?

People with Covid-19 symptoms should undergo PCR testing, and if positive, scientists can determine which strain they contracted.

This requires genetic analysis in a laboratory and can take up to 14 days.

Not all UK laboratories have the skills needed to identify Omicron cases. This means that some parts of the UK may be able to track the spread more easily than others.

A rapid or lateral flow test cannot tell which mutation is infected, but scientists believe that the presence of the Omicron mutation will still reflect positive results.

When did Omicron first appear?

British scientists became aware of the new strain on 23 November after samples from South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana were uploaded to a coronavirus mutation tracking website.

The World Health Organization (WHO) designated this strain as a strain of concern on 26 November. Because there are a few mutations that make it more difficult to predict how they will behave.

How is Omicron different from other variants?

Newer strains have mutations in the virus’s spike protein, which most vaccines target.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS), scientists distinguish Omicron from other variants by identifying a pattern between three genes that test positive for the S gene, ORF1ab gene, and N gene.

Delta variant infections are commonly known to test positive for all three genes, while Omicron variants are known to test negative for the S gene.

Is Omicron more lethal or more contagious than previous strains?

It is unclear whether omicrons are more contagious than other strains, including the dominant Delta strain, according to the WHO.

In South Africa, the number of people infected with this strain testing positive for the coronavirus has increased, and a study has begun to determine whether this is because it is more easily transmitted.

It is also unclear whether Omicron has the potential to cause more deaths or serious illness, the WHO said, and it will take several weeks to understand.

What are the symptoms of Omicron?

The WHO says there is no evidence that symptoms associated with omicrons differ from those of other variants.

The first reported infection in South Africa occurred among college students with a mild illness, but it is common in younger age groups for all strains.

The most common Covid-19 symptoms are still cough, fever, and loss of smell or taste.

How many cases have been confirmed in the UK?

The UK Health Security Agency said on Sunday that there were 86 additional cases of Omicron confirmed in the UK, 68 more in England and 18 more in Scotland, bringing the total to 246.

Professor Mark Woolhouse, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling (Spi-M), which advises governments, said ohmic microns are spreading pretty quickly and that numbers will rise.

What are the concerns about Omicron and when will we know if they are well-founded? Doctor taking a swab to test for COVID-19 (file photo) (Image: David Hecker/Getty Images)

There are concerns about the potential for transmission, the severity of the disease, and the efficacy of the vaccine.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, UK’s Deputy Director, said scientists around the world agree that concerns about omicron variants are growing.

He said there is still uncertainty about how contagious the mutation can be and how it affects the severity of the disease.

He said that the number of mutations already present in the first principle makes us worry about the possible impact on vaccine effectiveness.

He made it clear that there is a lot more we still don’t know about the variant than we know, but we expect more to become clear in two weeks.

What’s happening in the UK while scientists try to find out more about Omicron?

The Joint Commission on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI) has recommended that a booster dose of COVID-19 be provided to all adults currently between the ages of 18 and 39.

Early evidence suggests that higher antibody levels may provide better protection against variants.

The booster dose must be given within 3 months of receiving the second dose of the original vaccine, which reduced the current 6 month waiting period by 3 months.

Meanwhile, adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 should receive their second dose of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine within 12 weeks of the first dose.

Have new measures been introduced in the UK?

The government is tightening rules for PCR testing on travelers returning to the UK and introducing quarantine rules for people from high-risk countries, as well as bringing back face coverings from UK shops and public transport.

It has also accelerated its coronavirus booster program to slow the spread of new strains.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Wales Prime Minister Mark Drakeford have called for a stronger four-nation approach.

Downing Street rejected Sturgeon and Drakeford’s calls to extend the traveler’s self-isolation period until test results are available on the eighth day after arriving in the UK.

Expanding requirements will have a detrimental impact on the travel industry, No 10 said.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all have implemented travel rules for non-redlisted entrants.

What do hardened rules mean for a Christmas party?

There is no official ban on large gatherings, but scientists are urging people to act cautiously.

Professor Robert West, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behavior (Spi-B), encourages festivalgoers to plan flexible during their vacation.

He told Sky News last week that he personally won’t be making plans to include irreversible gatherings.

Professor West said: Stay flexible. Please plan like me, but plan for the worst-case scenario. We need to keep people away from each other as safely as possible. Then you can continue to enjoy your vacation period.

How about working from home?

The UK is the only UK country where telecommuting is not encouraged.

Ms Sturgeon reminded the Scots on Monday to work from home if possible.

The advice is the same in Northern Ireland and Wales recommends working from home in accordance with current guidelines.

A spokesperson for the prime minister previously said it was up to the employer to determine the right balance when employees work from home or in the office.

Jurisdiction over coronavirus restrictions has been transferred, so Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s policies apply to the UK and may differ from other local rules in the UK.

