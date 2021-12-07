Khloe Kardashian ‘hurt’ Tristan Thompson’s cheating and fatherhood drama





Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. John Angelillo / UPI / Shutterstock; MEGA

Have a tough time. Khlo Kardashian struggles amid Tristan Thompson’s fatherhood drama with Maralee Nichols, who sues the athlete for child support and claims the couple share a child.

It’s a very sad time for Khlo. She really loves Tristan and always held a candle for him. She thought he might have changed his ways, a source exclusively told Us Weekly amid the scandal. Khlo now knows that Tristan was unfaithful to her when they got back together.

Thompson, 30, and Nichols, 31, initially spent time together in March as he celebrated his birthday. At the time, he was still dating Good American co-founder, 37, with whom he shares a 3-year-old daughter, True.

The athlete ordered genetic testing in July before filing an amended petition in a Texas court last month, once again requesting a paternity test. He also admitted to having sex with the trainer in court documents obtained by Us.

Exclusively told us that the personal trainer welcomed her baby on Thursday, December 2nd and her rep later confirmed to us that she had given birth to a son. In the documents, Nichols said she was suing the basketball player for child support.

In allegedly text messages from Thompson, he said: My feelings haven’t changed at all. [I] will not be involved at all. By the way, if you think having this baby is going to make you money. This is completely wrong. You know I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support, that will be all that is required on a monthly basis for someone who is unemployed.

The texts continued, all you will have is a baby with a father who has no involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars in child support a month.

Kardashian and Thompson have had plenty of ups and downs throughout their relationship, which began in 2018. Shortly before welcoming True, the NBA star was caught cheating with several women, but the couple stayed together. The reality TV star called off the romance in February 2019 after kissing Kylie Jenners best friend Jordyn Woods.

In August 2020, they reconciled after being quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a source telling Us at the time that she hoped he had changed for the better. However, they called off the romance less than a year later in June.

The Khlos family have come together with her and have been very supportive of her, the first insider said. Even though Khlo is injured, she remains strong and tries to move forward. Khlo knew about the baby before the news broke, it was very difficult for her to hear.

Thompson also shares his son Prince, 4, with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

