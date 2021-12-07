Biden accused of doubling down on Trump’s decision to deny US immigration judges their union rights | american immigration





U.S. immigration judges are embroiled in a tense dispute with Joe Biden over their battle to restore union rights taken away from them under the Trump administration.

The head of the Federal Immigration Judges’ Union accused the Biden administration of redoubling its efforts over its predecessors to freeze their association even as they grapple with a backlog of nearly 1.5 million court cases and staff shortages, exacerbating due process problems in their courts. .

Mimi Tsankov, president of the National Association of Immigration Judges (NAIJ), said she was puzzled that the Bidens Justice Department would not negotiate with its members despite the US president having verbally and frequently touted its support for worker representation.

This administration has really redoubled its efforts to maintain the [Trump] position that we are not a valid union, said Tsankov.

Tsankov was appointed an immigration judge in 2006 and is based in New York City, where she also teaches at Fordham University School of Law. She only spoke to the Guardian in her union role.

After what she described as decades of relatively fluid relations between the NAIJ and the Justice Department, Donald Trump capped four years of right-wing immigration policy by successfully calling for hundreds of judges to be removed from the immigration their right to organize.

This hostile decision was decided by the Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA), an independent federal administrative agency that monitors labor relations between the federal government and its employees, on November 2, 2020, the day before the presidential election.

Despite a Democratic victory and Joe Biden taking over the White House pledging to repair the damage done by Trump, the union remains closed and silenced without a date being set to hear his case as it attempts to restore its official status.

I can’t figure it out. Working together, as the president said, working with federal employees, working with unions, results in better results, Tsankov said.

The Justice Department paved the way in June for the Judges’ Union to at least demand reclaiming its rights when the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) which houses the country’s immigration courts withdrew its opposition to the NAIJ’s motion for reconsideration.

However, Tsankov said the administration still refused to negotiate. A hearing on Tuesday will pit the union against EOIR as the dispute escalates.

The complaint in question accuses EOIR of obstructing, restricting and coercing employees in the exercise of their organizational rights and of refusing to bargain in good faith.

In a formal response to the complaint, EOIR said that in essence the NAIJ is gone.

Administration officials went so far as to file a petition to dismiss the NAIJ’s grievances over unfair labor practices, though the petition was dismissed.

Tsankov said in a telephone interview last week: In good faith, in my mind, would have said that if we really cared about this union, this administration would have started negotiating with us. But they didn’t, so they were really mystified as to why.

I don’t think there is another way to put it. They just doubled down on that policy, and that’s counterintuitive given the positions the president has laid out, she said.

EOIR does not comment on pending litigation.

The conflict continues as the country’s immigration courts tackle overwhelming workloads with severe shortages of essential staff such as paralegals and translators.

Tsankov said one of New York’s immigration courts only had about 30% of the staff it needed, and other courts in cities as geographically diverse as Memphis, Salt Lake City and Philadelphia had been understaffed for years.

Lack of staff makes it more difficult to prepare judges for hearings and can even affect whether people in court, often including migrants on the US-Mexico border, receive adequate notification of significant changes to their cases.

She suggested that the shift in political priorities between jurisdictions could have focused resources on law enforcement instead of hiring more staff to make immigration courts more efficient.

This has a very real impact on the ability of interviewees seeking justice to ensure they get a fair trial, Tsankov said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/dec/07/us-immigration-judges-union-biden-administration The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos