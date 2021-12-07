Patch Monitoring Means UK Omicron Numbers Are Unclear, Officials Say | covid





The omicron variant of the coronavirus is likely to be more prevalent in the UK than official figures suggest due to erratic monitoring and time lag in data, scientists and officials said.

Ministers said whole-genome sequencing had confirmed 336 cases, but experts said they expect the number to be much higher, given the potential for mutations to grow exponentially and the fact that cases take five to seven days to be identified.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said there had been community transmission of Omicron in several parts of the UK, and two scientists predicted that the strain would prevail in the UK for the next month or so.

The fastest way to identify an omicron case is to ensure that no coronavirus S-gene is detected in the sample, but it is not the only mutation that provides such an outcome.

One government source highlighted data that only 30-35% of PCR tests in the general population are processed in laboratories looking for S-gene deletions. Overall, about half of the tests done in the UK, including hospital and routine tests, can find S-gene deletions.

A broader prevalence can be estimated from the tests, but the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) acknowledges that S-gene testing varies by region and has lower coverage in local authorities in the southwest of England after July 2021.

The UKHSA estimates that in the UK, about 0.3% of more than 50,000 positive or 150 cases daily in the UK have an S-gene aberration, with up to two-thirds of these being potential microns.

Javid told Commons on Monday that there are other methods brought from labs to detect suspected omicrons, and that the functionality has been extended and could soon be found in any test center.

A slower but more accurate way to determine Omicron cases is to use genome sequencing of PCR samples. Experts say this is less geographically flawed, but takes five to seven days. Currently, about 15-20% of S gene dropouts, contacts, PCR positives of all travelers, and general tests are sent for gene sequencing.

A member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) told The Guardian: At first, more than a third of people asymptomatic and only about half of people with symptoms are tested, and not everyone gets a PCR test. We’re sequencing about a third of them.

One on our side is the S-gene dropout which is a good marker for Omicron. This is not the case for all PCR tests, but it can be confirmed relatively quickly in most laboratories. You can then estimate the actual diffusion level, but it will take a long time.

We are talking about a big underestimation. Sequencing is always more than a week late. We are looking at the numbers we had a week or two ago and underestimated those numbers.

Dr Nicholas Davies of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine agrees that S-gene testing is not evenly spread across the UK. He’s geographically uneven, but the sequencing coverage is more uniform, so hopefully he can warn us.

Davies said the number of Omicron cases collected so far would not represent an actual count. It is almost certainly more prevalent. Even if Omicron does not increase in frequency, it takes time to detect cases and the S-gene range is not complete.

Professor Paul Hunter of the University of East Anglias told the BBC breakfast there are concerns that Omicron is spreading faster than the delta variant.

He said the early signs are probably spreading very quickly and he thinks it will probably overtake Delta and become the dominant strain probably within the next week or month or so.

Francois Balloux, director of the UCL Genetics Institute, said: “It is estimated that it will take about three days for the ohmic mutation to double across the UK, which is very fast.” At this rate, Omicron variants are expected to dominate across the UK within a month.

Professor Rowland Kao of the University of Edinburgh, who contributes to the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling (Spi-M) government advisory group, said he was concerned about the geographic patching of the S-gene dropout test. With the spread of Omicron in the UK, geographic clusters should be identifiable.

He added: How important this is in part depends on how much overlap there is where the samples are being sent. That is, do each cover a geographic area, or do they all cover overlapping ranges?

In the latter case, the geographic problem is reduced. I wish there was a third being [tested for S-gene dropout], which suggests we may be missing 9 out of 10 or more Omicron cases.

Video explains why Omicron is the most worrisome Covid strain

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/06/patchy-monitoring-means-uk-omicron-numbers-unclear-say-officials The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos