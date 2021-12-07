United States celebrates 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack





December 6 – The United States will mark the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the US Naval Base Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on Tuesday.

The attack of December 7, 1941 shook a country that was so focused on WWII in Europe that it lost sight of the threat posed by Japan, historians say.

The attack killed 2,390 Americans, and the United States declared war on Japan the next day.

On a rainy Monday evening, a memorial ceremony was held in Pearl Harbor in honor of the 58 service members who died aboard the battleship USS Utah, the first ship hit in the attack.

“On the morning of December 7, 1941, in the first minutes of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Utah was hit by two torpedoes, which caused severe flooding,” said US Navy Commander Jason Adams.

“Chef Tomich stayed in the engine room, keeping the boiler as stable as possible to allow his sailors to get off the ship. Utah capsized, killing 58 men in 12 minutes, ”Adams said, referring to Peter Tomich, the ship’s water master. Tomich died on the ship.

Smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks in a Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Members of the United States Navy, veterans, friends and family stood as the names of those who died were read, each accompanied by a ringing bell. The bugle call “Taps” was then played on a trumpet near the shipwreck site.

Several other commemorations organized by the National Park Service and the US Navy will take place to mark the day.

Part of the capsized USS Oklahoma’s hull is seen on the right as the battleship USS West Virginia, center, begins to sink after sustaining heavy damage, while the USS Maryland, on the left, is still afloat in Pearl Harbor, Oahu, Hawaii.AP

The bombing was dubbed “a date that will live in infamy” by then-US President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The United States defeated Japan in August 1945, days after the American atomic bomb attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki killed hundreds of thousands of civilians.

US ships burn in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.AP

