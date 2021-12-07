American billionaire returns $ 70 million in stolen works of art | US News





An American hedge fund billionaire handed over 180 looted and illegally smuggled antiques worth $ 70 million and has been given an unprecedented lifetime ban on acquiring more relics as part of a agreement with the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

Michael Steinhardt, one of the world’s leading collectors of ancient art, has displayed a voracious appetite for looted items, District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said Monday.

The lifetime ban marks the culmination of an international investigation that officially began in 2017.

The DA office said its investigation found convincing evidence that the antiques were stolen from 11 countries and that at least 171 were passed through traffickers before being purchased by Steinhardt.

The pieces seized did not have a verifiable provenance before appearing on the international art market, the office said, adding that it had executed 17 judicially-ordered search warrants and conducted joint investigations with authorities in charge of law enforcement in Bulgaria, Egypt, Greece, Iraq, Israel and Italy. , Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Syria and Turkey.

Steinhardt, who had served as chairman of the board of directors of Wisdom Tree Investments before retiring in 2019, denied any wrongdoing in resolving the case, which ended a grand jury investigation in his subject.

Vance said: For decades, Michael Steinhardt has displayed a rapacious appetite for looted artifacts regardless of the legality of his actions, the legitimacy of the pieces he bought and sold, or the severe cultural damage he has. caused across the world.

His quest for new additions to showcase and sell knew no geographic or moral boundaries, as evidenced by the sprawling underworld of antique dealers, crime bosses, money launderers and grave robbers he relied on. to expand its collection.

Vance noted that antiques would be returned to their rightful owners rather than being kept as evidence for the years necessary to complete an indictment and a grand jury trial.

This resolution also allows my office to protect the identities of the many witnesses here and abroad whose names would be disclosed at any trial, in order to protect the integrity of parallel investigations in each of the 11 countries with which we are investigating. spouses, he said.

In March 1993, Steinhardt loaned The Stags Head Rhyton to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where it remained until the DA office applied for and received a warrant to seize it. Photograph: Peter Horree / Alamy

Under the agreement, Steinhardt handed over the Stags Head Rhyton, a spectacular ceremonial vessel in the shape of a deer head, which dates to 400 BCE and appeared without provenance in the market after the looting of Milas, Turkey. . It is valued at $ 3.5 million.

Other treasures include Ercolano’s fresco, which depicts a baby Hercules strangling a serpent sent by Hera to kill him, which had been purchased from convicted antiques dealers for $ 650,000 in 1995, the year he had been looted from a Roman villa in the ruins of Herculaneum. , near modern Naples. Today it is valued at $ 1 million.

In 15 years, Professor Christos Tsirogiannis, a leading archaeologist, has identified more than 1,550 objects looted from auction houses, shopping galleries, private collections and museums. Former senior field archaeologist at the University of Cambridge, he is now an associate professor at the Institute of Advanced Studies at Aarhus University in Denmark, and helps secure the repatriation of antiquities by alerting Interpol and other authorities.

He told the Guardian: Most of the dozens of antiques that I have identified in the Steinhardt collection using photographic records confiscated from convicted merchants and traffickers appeared first at merchants and auction houses. most famous in the world.

Left: A fully restored Sardinian idol at the Christies auction in December 2014 in New York City. Right: the same idol, broken into pieces and missing part of the head, in the Medici archives. Composite: Christie’s / Medicis Archives

I first alerted the DA’s office in New York to the Steinhardt case in November 2014, when I identified an extremely rare Sardinian prehistoric idol, worth $ 800,000 to $ 1.2 million , auctioned by Steinhardt at Christies in New York. I found an image of the same idol, shattered to pieces, in the archives confiscated from the notorious and convicted antiques dealer Giacomo Medici. The object was removed and repatriated to Italy. This case gradually led to raids on the office and homes of Steinhardts with the results we see today.

In a statement, Steinhardt’s lawyers said: Mr Steinhardt is pleased that the district attorneys’ multi-year investigation has ended without any charges, and that items mistakenly taken by others are being returned to their country original.

Christies declined to comment.

