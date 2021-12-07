Myocarditis and pericarditis after COVID-19 vaccination: guidance for healthcare professionals





The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), in collaboration with the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) and the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM), has produced these clinical guidelines to support the detection and management of clinical cases of myocarditis and pericarditis. It relates to vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19).

This is a living document and will be reviewed and updated as additional data becomes available.

background

Background and guidelines for myocarditis and pericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination:

This is a rare condition after vaccination (see Medicines and Health Care Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) weekly summary for up-to-date data). Most patients who develop symptoms develop symptoms within a week after vaccination. After vaccination (Pfizer or Moderna), myocarditis and pericarditis are usually mild or stable, and most patients usually recover completely without medical treatment.

Myocarditis Very few people are hospitalized with this condition. In two studies in the United States [footnote 1] [footnote 2], Severe left ventricular (LV) fibrosis has been accounted for in a high proportion of hospitalized children, a small proportion of whom present with unsustained ventricular tachycardia (VT).

Long-term follow-up data for inpatients diagnosed with myocarditis and pericarditis are not yet available. Patients who are acutely ill or unstable should be sent directly to the hospital. The long-term consequences of this condition secondary to vaccination are not yet known, so any screening recommendations should be balanced with the frequency and severity of the disease to prevent complications. Epidemiology, particularly myocarditis (arrhythmias, prolonged myocardial damage, or heart failure)

Both myocarditis and pericarditis are inflammatory diseases of the heart. The incidence of myocarditis is difficult to determine because most cases are mild and often poorly investigated. A UK study found that between 1998 and 2017, the number of NHS hospitalizations for myocarditis was estimated at 36.5 per 100,000, and the number has been increasing every year since 2004. In 2017, it was estimated that there were approximately 2,000 hospitalizations for myocarditis. .

Overall, two-thirds of myocarditis cases were male, and males were significantly younger than females (median age 33 years). The most common type of myocarditis is acute lymphocytic myocarditis, often caused by a viral infection.

Pericarditis is a more benign condition and responds to treatment with anti-inflammatory therapy. In most cases, if treated promptly, there are no long-term sequelae, but relapses can occur.

Vaccinations after COVID-19

MHRA has received reports of myocarditis and pericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination.

As of November 17, 2021, 432 cases of myocarditis and 332 cases of pericarditis have been reported after use of the Pfizer vaccine. After the use of Moderna vaccine, 101 cases of myocarditis and 57 cases of pericarditis were reported. Although some cases have been reported after AstraZeneca vaccine use, given the widespread use of AstraZeneca in the UK, this is thought to reflect the expected background incidence of myocarditis and pericarditis conditions.

As of November 17, 2021, the overall reporting rate for all age groups for post-Pfizer myocarditis is 10 per million doses. For pericarditis, it is 7 per million strokes. For Moderna, the overall report rate for myocarditis is 36 per million doses. For pericarditis, the rate is 21 per million strokes.

The reported rate of heart inflammation (myocarditis and pericarditis) in children under the age of 18 is 10 doses (first dose or unknown dose) per million doses of Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for use in this age group.

Announcement of recommendations (within 10 days) for pediatric patients in the context of recent COVID-19 vaccination

If a patient is severely ill or unstable, has features of concern, or has clinical concerns, it should be discussed with the Emergency Department (ED) or medical team and referred to the hospital for further investigation.

Suspected cases should be consulted by a physician or practitioner.

Features that may require further investigation:

Severe chest pain (new onset and unexplained) Chest pain may be difficult for children to localize Tachycardia or tachypnea Dyspnea (new onset and unexplained) Palpitations (new onset and unexplained) Dizziness or fainting (new onset and unexplained) not) general clinical concern

When appropriate, the patient should be face-to-face and this assessment should include vital signs.

Clinical judgment should be used to determine whether myocarditis or pericarditis remains a potential diagnosis of concern based on the evaluation and results.

If concerns or doubts remain, or if there is a finding that an emergency evaluation is necessary, you should discuss the most appropriate place and time for a further evaluation with your local pediatric service.

Clinicians should inform the young person or his/her family member or caregiver that this condition is very rare, usually mild, often self-limiting, and the long-term consequences are not yet known.

If the patient’s symptoms are mild, a referral to secondary care is not required at this point.

inspection

Hospital investigations should follow local myocarditis or pericarditis guidelines with the participation of the local pediatric cardiology team.

If myocarditis or pericarditis is suspected, the initial investigation should be:

12 electrocardiogram (ECG) inflammatory blood markers (C-reactive protein (CRP), complete blood count (FBC) and erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR)) troponin

If the ECG or troponin is abnormal, discuss with the pediatric cardiologist team for additional management plans, including cardiac imaging (echocardiography, cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)) and rhythm monitoring (24-hour Holter, stress ECG).

Further investigation and follow-up should be led by the local pediatric cardiology team.

Announcement of recommendations (within 10 days) for adolescents under 40 years of age in the context of recent COVID-19 vaccination

If a patient is seriously ill, unstable, has related symptoms, or has clinical concerns, the emergency room or medical staff should be consulted and a referral to the hospital for further investigation.

When appropriate, the patient should be face-to-face and the evaluation should include vital signs.

Suspected cases should be consulted by a physician or practitioner.

Features that may require a referral for further investigation:

Severe chest pain (new onset and unexplained) Tachycardia or tachypnea Dyspnea (new onset and unexplained) Palpitations (new onset and unexplained) Dizziness or syncope (new onset and unexplained) Common clinical concerns

If the patient’s symptoms are mild, a referral to secondary care is not required at this point.

Clinical judgment should be used to determine whether myocarditis or pericarditis remains a potential diagnosis of concern based on the evaluation and results.

Investigation of secondary care

If myocarditis or pericarditis is suspected, the initial investigation should be:

Twelve lead ECG inflammatory blood markers (CRP, FBC and ESR) troponin

If the ECG or troponin is abnormal, discuss with your cardiologist and team about an additional management plan that may include cardiac imaging (echocardiography, cardiac MRI) and rhythm monitoring (24-hour Holter, stress ECG).

Further investigation and follow-up should be led by the local heart disease team.

Further follow up

No further follow-up is required for patients who did not have a referral to the hospital at the time of their initial visit or had a normal initial investigation.

All patients who do not require a referral to the hospital in their initial presentation should:

The following safety net advice is given: If symptoms persist or worsen within 5 days, if viewed later, if there are relevant features, including general clinical problems, should return to the GP for review for further investigation.

Patients requiring outpatient follow-up should be referred to a cardiologist and evaluated within 4 weeks.

Addendum: Members of the Expert Working Panel

Professor Guido Pieles (Chairman) Consultant Pediatric and Adult Congenital Cardiologist, Bristol Heart Institute and University College London.

Professor Amedeo Chiribiri Cardiovascular Imaging and Consultant Cardiologist, Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust.

Dr Paul Clift Consultant Cardiologist, University Hospitals Birmingham.

Professor Adam Finn is Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Bristol and a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI).

Mark Hamilton Consultant Cardiac Radiologist, Bristol Heart Institute and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.

Dr Katherine Henderson Consultant Emergency Medicine, Chancellor of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine.

Dr Maria Ilina Consultant Pediatric Cardiologist, Royal Hospital for Children, Glasgow.

Tevfik Ismail Consultant Cardiologist, Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust.

Dr Jonathan Leach General Practitioner, NHS UK COVID-19 Immunization Medical Director and Co-Honorary Secretary of the Royal College of General Practitioners.

Dr. Conor McCann, Consultant Cardiologist, Belfast Trust.

Dr Rubin’s my general practitioner.

Dr. Eva Sammut Academic Clinical Lecturer and Cardiology Enrollment, Bristol University Hospital and Western NHS Foundation Trust.

Nicholas Sargant Consultant Doctor of Pediatric Emergency Medicine, University Hospital Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust.

Dr. Simon Stockley General Practitioner and Chief Medical Officer for the National COVID-19 Immunization Program and Royal College of General Practitioners.

