United States announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics





Joe Biden will not send a US government delegation to the Beijing Winter Olympics, initiating a diplomatic boycott to protest China’s persecution of Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, said the administration would boycott the Games, which begin in February, due to “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity” in Xinjiang. But she said the US Olympic team had the “full support” of the president and his administration.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday denounced the move as “a serious violation of the principle of political neutrality in sport established by the Olympic Charter,” and reiterated its threat to take unspecified countermeasures against the United States.

“The crimes committed against Native Americans in the history of the United States are the real genocide,” added a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs. “The United States will pay the price for its bad practices. Stay tuned for the follow up.

Washington has taken a firm stand on Beijing’s policy in the western Xinjiang region, where more than a million Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities have been held in detention camps and used as forced labor.

Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, followed the Trump administration in calling the crackdown on Uyghurs “genocide.” Biden also raised the issue of Xinjiang and human rights in a virtual meeting with President Xi Jinping last month.

Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House of Representatives’ foreign affairs committee, called on other countries to join the diplomatic boycott of the Biden administration.

“We need to speak with one voice and make it clear that silence is not an option when a country, no matter how powerful, seriously undermines universal human rights,” Meeks said.

Sophie Richardson, Human Rights Watch director for China, said: “The diplomatic boycott announced by the Biden administration of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games is a crucial step towards challenging the Chinese government’s crimes against humanity targeting Uyghurs and other Turkish communities.

In recent months, the White House has attempted to increase its engagement with Beijing, which culminated in the first meeting between the respective presidents of the countries in November. During the video call, Biden told Xi that the powers needed to create “safeguards” to ensure that the competition “does not come into conflict.”

Biden has sought to ease tensions over issues such as Taiwan, where the Chinese military has made larger and more frequent incursions into the country’s “air defense identification zone”. The leaders also agreed to hold nuclear “stability talks”.

But the US president stressed that he would not stop criticizing China over its policies in Xinjiang. Beijing has denied persecuting Uyghurs and says the detention centers are education camps.

The White House also called on China to explain what happened to Peng Shuai, the Chinese tennis player who accused a senior Communist Party official of sexual assault.

Peng disappeared from public view after making the allegations before resurfacing weeks later in a few videos, including one showing her meeting Chinese tennis players. Critics said that her failure to speak out on her own suggested the appearances were arranged by the Chinese government, which censored comments about her on social media.

The International Olympic Committee held two video calls with Peng and claimed she was fine, accusing the Chinese government of helping the Chinese government silence Peng by participating in calls that she may have been coerced into.

The IOC spokesperson declared: “The presence of government officials and diplomats is a purely political decision for each government, which the IOC in its political neutrality fully respects. At the same time, this announcement also makes it clear that the Olympic Games and athlete participation are beyond politics and we welcome that. ”

Additional reporting by Emma Zhou in Beijing and Sara Germano in New York

