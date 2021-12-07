Elvis Costello And The Imposters Announce UK Tour 2022





Elvis Costello And The Imposters shared details about next year’s UK tour.

Supporting the band’s recently released album of the same name, the ‘The Boy Named If’ tour will begin on June 5, 2022 at the Brighton Dome and conclude on June 23 at the Hammersmith Event Team Apollo in London.

The Imposters consist of Steve Nieve (keyboards), Pete Thomas (drums), and Davey Farragher (bass/backing vocals). Charlie Sexton also joins Costello and the band on a 13-day tour.

Supported by Ian Prowse, who will perform songs from his upcoming album ‘One Hand On The Starry Plow’.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 10th at 10am GMT.

See Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Charlie Sexton on their UK tour next year! Ticketing this Friday. Pre-order The Boy Named If in any format from Elvis’s official UK store and get exclusive pre-sale access to his 2022 UK tour. https://t.co/dSujidq5Y pic.twitter.com/E1Y5IwJuFm

— Elvis Costello (@ElvisCostello) December 6, 2021

Elvis Costello And The Imposters’ ‘The Boy Named If’ UK Tour 2022:

JUNESunday 05 Brighton DomeTuesday 07 Glasgow Royal Concert HallWednesday 08 Newcastle O2 City HallFriday 10 Liverpool PhilharmonicSaturday (11) Manchester Opera HouseMonday (13) Birmingham Symphony HallTuesday 14 Leicester de Montfort Hall GuThursday 16 Oxford New TheaterMonedSaturday (17) Bath ForumWednesday 20 Ports ForumWednesday 19 (22) Ipswich Regent TheaterThursday (23) London Events Team Apollo

‘The Boy Named If’ (Full Title: ‘The Boy Named If’)’ [And Other Childrens Stories]’) will be released on January 14, 2022. You can save your reservation/reservation here.

“’IF’ is a nickname for an imaginary friend. Your secret self, the one who knows everything you deny, the one you blame for the broken vessel and the heartbreaking heart, even your own,” Costello said of the album title in a press release.

Produced by Sebastian Krys and Costello and released via EMI, The Boy Named If will arrive on CD, vinyl, cassette, download, streaming and numbered and signed 88-page hardcover storybook editions.

It is Costello’s fourth album with The Imposters and his 32nd studio album.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nme.com/news/music/elvis-costello-and-the-imposters-announce-2022-uk-tour-3112832 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos