US remembers Pearl Harbor on 80th anniversary of attack





“December 7, a date that will go down in disgrace,” was how then-US President Franklin Roosevelt described the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the US naval base near Honolulu, Hawaii.

Tuesday marks the 80th anniversary of the surprise strike on the US Pacific Fleet that killed more than 2,400 service members and civilians, injured around 1,000 people and damaged or destroyed nearly 20 ships and more than 300 aircraft in less than two hours.

The next day, Roosevelt called on Congress to declare war on Japan, and lawmakers approved the decision.

Three days later, Germany and Italy, allies of Japan, declare war on the United States. The United States returned the favor, entering World War II, which had raged in Europe for more than two years.

About 150 World War II veterans, including about 40 survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor, are attending a remembrance ceremony at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial in Hawaii on Tuesday. Pearl Harbor’s 80th National Remembrance Day commemoration will include a minute of silence at 7:55 a.m., the exact time the attack began.

US President Joe Biden, accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, laid a wreath Tuesday morning at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall in Washington.

As we mark National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, the President said on Twitter, we honor the Patriots who perished, commemorate the bravery of all who stood up for our nation, and we pledge to pursue peace and reconciliation which resulted which brought a better future for our world.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin noted that the ranks of Pearl Harbor survivors are dwindling year after year. But the memory of their heroism and our gratitude still shines.

We remain committed to defending the free and open Indo-Pacific that these heroes built. And we remain committed to upholding the rule-based international order they forged, an order that lifted billions of people out of poverty and made the world a more prosperous place – not just for the people. of a nation, but for people around the world, Austin said in a statement Tuesday marking the 80th anniversary of the attack.

Hawaii’s commemoration is taking place in person for the first time since 2019. Last year’s event was virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s event will also be broadcast live.

The survivors of the Pearl Harbor attack are now over 90 years of age or older.

Many veterans arrived in Hawaii from Dallas, Texas on Friday on a chartered plane. ABC News Dallas affiliate WFAA spoke to veterans at the city’s airport.

Navy veteran Lieutenant Commander Cass Phillips, a 101-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor, told the outlet: “I was 21 at the time.”

John Pildner said he was in the military before he could even vote, from 1944 to 1946. “If I could do it again, I would,” he added.

FILE – The capsized battleship USS Oklahoma rose from the water at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii on May 24, 1943.

Also on Tuesday, the US military re-buries the remains of service members killed in the attack on the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor, following a multi-year project to identify their remains. Interments will be held at the Pacific National Memorial Cemetery in Honolulu.

The Pentagon project identified nearly 400 service members from the ship using DNA technology and dental records, leaving the remains of just 33 people from the ship unidentified, according to a Washington Post report.

Oklahoma was sunk in the attack, which was carried out by a Japanese force that included 353 planes, 35 submarines, two battleships and 11 destroyers, according to a U.S. census report.

“I encourage all Americans to reflect on the courage our brave warriors displayed that day and to remember their sacrifices,” US President Joe Biden said earlier this month in a Day Proclamation. Pearl Harbor National Souvenir. “I ask all of us to sincerely thank and thank the survivors of this unthinkable day.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/us-remembers-pearl-harbor-/6342274.html

