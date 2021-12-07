Soaring carbon prices trigger a cost-containing market mechanism in the UK.





The continued rally that pushed carbon credit prices to new highs has triggered a market mechanism that could see the UK government intervene to lower prices.

The global energy crisis and renewed focus on emissions since the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow fueled a surge in the prices of permits issued in the EU and UK emissions trading systems.

In this system, the government sets a cap on the maximum emissions and creates a permit or allowance for each emission unit issued under the cap. Companies that emit serious pollutants must purchase credits that authorize them to emit one ton of carbon.

Due to gas shortages, some system-regulated energy producers have switched to cheaper but dirtier coal. Since coal is more carbon intensive than gas, the demand for allowances has increased.

In the UK, credits have remained high for several months and have been nearing records of over £75 per ton last week. Meanwhile, prices under the European Union (EU) regime hit more than €81 on Monday. This compares to around €32 per tonne at the beginning of the year.

Ingvild Sørhus, chief analyst at Refinitiv Carbon Research, said prices were “just crazy” but were supported by fundamentals, including the energy crisis, as the European winter kicked off.

Consistently high prices since September have triggered the UK’s first “cost containment mechanism” (CCM), which will require policy makers to consider whether or not to intervene in the market. The government said it will announce whether the measures will be taken by December 14th.

Even before the energy crisis, carbon prices in the EU and UK rose as businesses and traders digested the implications of an increasingly ambitious national decarbonization initiative sparked by the UN climate summit in November.

Redshaw Advisors noted on Monday that auctions for new allowances on either system will not be held for nearly a month after the final December sale.

Under UK regulations, a government intervention mechanism is triggered when allowances trade at more than double the previous two-year average price for three consecutive months.

Since this system was only established in May, the threshold is calculated using a combination of historical UK and EU prices. The new British Isles will have lower prices and time triggers during the first two years of operation compared to equivalent mechanisms in the EU.

Whether and how the UK government will intervene will depend on an assessment of the reasons for the rally. Policy makers must consider whether the consistently high prices are “in line with market fundamentals”.

Measures to bring the price down may include moving up the allowance for the next several years, increasing the number of credits that will be sold in upcoming auctions that take place every two weeks.

Sørhus said it would be important for the government to explain “the rationale for the decision.”

“There was a fundamental reason why prices reached their current level,” said Sebastian Rilling, EU electricity and carbon market analyst at market intelligence group ICIS. In addition to the effects of the gas crisis, the new UK market has had relatively little supply but substantial demand, he said.

Increasing the short-term supply of credits is likely to decrease the supply in the long run. This is because a limited number of permits are auctioned off each year and the number sold annually is designed to decrease over time to encourage companies to reduce their emissions.

“That’s why we expect the impact of the actions we’ve taken to be limited,” said Rilling.

