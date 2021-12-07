Updated conditions for returning to the United States – Forbes Advisor





With the recent discovery and subsequent spread of the new Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus, many countries are tightening their rules for international travel.

Whether it’s increased testing, mandatory quarantines, or outright travel bans, the length that different countries will take in trying to stop the introduction and spread of the virus can vary widely. As the United States just identified its first domestic confirmed case of the Omicron variant last week, it’s no surprise that the federal government is taking action to try to limit our country’s exposure.

In response to this new variant, the requirements for passengers arriving in the United States by air have changed as detailed below. These changes took effect on December 6 and will be in effect until further notice.

All passengers are required to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test performed within one day of their flight departing to the United States.

Unlike previous requirements, which allowed a longer schedule for vaccinated travelers, this new requirement treats all passengers the same, regardless of their vaccination status and nationality. As was the case before, a PCR or Antigen test will be accepted as proof of being negative for Covid-19.

It is important to note that the test requirements include taking it within one calendar day and are not limited to 24 hours after your departure. This means passengers will be able to take their test anytime the day before their flight, regardless of their flight departure time.

Alternatively, passengers who have recently recovered from Covid-19 can travel with virus recovery documents instead of taking a Covid-19 test. This should include a positive Covid-19 viral test result within 90 days of departure and a letter from a licensed healthcare provider stating that the passenger is cleared for travel.

At this point, the testing requirement only applies to travelers arriving to the United States by air. The change in testing requirements is applicable at land borders.

Quarantine

A mandatory quarantine isn’t something we’ve seen in the United States since returning from international travel, and at this point the government isn’t going to change that. There is currently no requirement for air passengers to undergo any type of quarantine upon arrival in the United States.

It has been reported that a seven-day self-quarantine is being considered as part of these updated requirements for international travelers, but so far this has not been announced or implemented.

However, quarantine for inbound air passengers has not been completely ruled out. This could be something we will see added to entry requirements if Covid-19 cases continue to rise and the Omicron variant becomes more prevalent in the United States in the coming weeks.

Final result

Like many other countries around the world and based on the latest discovery and spread of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus, the United States has updated entry requirements for international air travelers.

Although quarantine is not required, all arriving passengers, regardless of their vaccination status and nationality, must present a negative Covid-19 test carried out within one day of their flight. PCR and Antigen tests will be accepted to meet this requirement.

If you are planning an international trip, make sure you understand not only the entry requirements for your destination, but also the conditions for you to return home to the United States. Also be prepared to accept that these terms may change and evolve while you are traveling. your trip. It may be a good idea to invest in a pandemic travel insurance plan that can help cover costs if you need to quarantine yourself before returning home.

As the global pandemic persists as the Covid-19 virus continues to mutate, we can expect entry requirements for the United States, as well as countries around the world, to continue to evolve.

