Bristol Weather: Meteorological Department experts warn that Tempest Barra is experiencing ‘rapid intensification’ as a weather ‘bomb’ hits.





Tempest Barra is experiencing a “sudden intensification” before arriving in the UK today, according to a Meteorological Department meteorologist.

Today (Tuesday, 7th December) will issue a number of severe weather warnings across the UK after an Atlantic storm strikes across the Republic of Ireland. These include snow warnings across Northern England and Scotland and wind warnings for most of the UK.

Yesterday, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a second weather warning for winds, which only applied to parts of South West and South Wales.

Read More: Exact Time Storm Barra Will Hit Bristol: Hourly Weather Bureau Forecast

Bristol, South Gloucestershire and North Somerset are among the areas covered by this second yellow weather warning, which takes effect on Wednesday (December 8) from midnight to 6pm on the same day.

The typhoon is expected to hit the central region this morning, bringing rain and strong winds.

Meteorologist Marco Petagna tweeted: “Signs of storm bara development are now rapidly deepening.”

And Mirror reports how a weather bomb will ‘explode’ over the UK today with heavy snow and winds of 70 mph.

The Weather Service has issued a rare red warning for the Republic of Ireland and said devastating winds and some snow are expected to hit northern England and parts of Scotland.

Weather advisories across the country today as storm Bara hits the country

Electricity giants have promised to get 1,600 households without electricity reconnected before it blows from the Atlantic Ocean, but experts warn that electricity lines could be brought down again by a ‘storm bara’.

A cyclone system is considered a weather bomb if its core deepens 24 millibars in 24 hours.

The background behind the recent extremes is expected to go deeper than before they landed on our shores.

Meteorological Agency chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “In exposed coastal areas, gusts of 60 to 70 mph and broad gusts of 45 to 50 mph are expected.

Up to 10 cm of snow can fall on the Scottish Highlands.

Ireland’s health authorities have warned that service disruptions, including COVID-19 testing and immunization centers, should be expected, while the Ministry of Education has advised all schools in areas with red and orange weather alerts to close on Tuesday.

According to the Met ireann, a red weather alert is a rare caution used only in extremely hazardous/destructive weather conditions.

Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin said Storm Barra would be very, very serious and advised people to stay off the coast at all costs.

For those who have no heating and ‘hopeless’ on the 11th night, this storm may not have come at its worst.

Stewart Sexton, of Alnwick, Northumberland, has reported every day since the Northern Powergrid was cut off on November 26th by a 98-mph windstorm in Arwen. He said he promised that power would be restored within 24 hours.

“It’s exhausting, it wears us out, it’s a constant worry. It seems to bring new problems every day,” he said. “We have no hope at all. It’s terrible and futile.”

Northern Powergrid handed out survival packs consisting of small blankets, hot water bottles, mugs, socks, gloves and a hat, but added that “no logs, candles or batteries were provided.”

The majority without electricity was in the northeast of England, where there are still 1,600 households without electricity. Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said on Sunday that power was restored to all 135,000 affected customers.

Irish Meteorological Agency Met Eireann has dubbed it the Storm Barra, which hit the west coast over the weekend. Now we are on our way.

Meteorologist Dan Stroud said it wasn’t good news. There is a low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean. The closer you get, the deeper it explodes.

“It will bring widespread rain that easily turns into snow, hitting the cold air over Scotland.”

The first office yellow warning we met goes into effect on Tuesday at 9am. The Energy Network Association says operators are “working together” to prepare for the storm.

Want the best stories with fewer ads and alerts when the biggest news stories come out? Download the app on your iPhone or Android

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bristolpost.co.uk/news/bristol-news/bristol-weather-met-office-expert-6312508 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos