Invasion of Ukraine will have fatally high consequences – POLITICO





London Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will have huge strategic consequences, including severe economic sanctions, the UK secretary has warned.

British Foreign Secretary Vicky Ford said in the House of Commons on Tuesday that the government had expressed deep concerns about Russia’s military buildup in and around Ukraine.

Moscow has supported deputies in the eastern Donbass region since 2014, but Western intelligence is now concerned that Russian forces are preparing a swift attack on Ukraine if Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to invade Ukraine.

The UK is very clear. A Russian invasion of Ukraine would be a strategic mistake, she said. The Russian government should anticipate significant strategic results. The cost of an invasion would be fatally high.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a video call last night with US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

The videoconference was meant to present a united front between NATO leaders before Biden receives a phone call warning him not to start another war with Putin in Eastern Europe on Tuesday afternoon.

Ford said Putin should now ease tensions and return to diplomatic channels. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will invite Ukrainian Foreign Secretary in London for the first British-Ukraine strategic dialogue, Ford added.

The Commons debate was sparked by an urgent question posed by Conservative MP Bob Seeley, who warned Europe could be weeks away from a major war in Ukraine.

Ford added that the UK was firmly committed to Ukraine’s accession to NATO, which would be considered a serious provocation from Russia.

But Ford reiterated Britain’s position on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which transports natural gas from Russia across the Baltic to Germany, emphasizing that a coordinated approach to energy policy is also necessary to support Ukraine. For months, Ukraine has launched a strong diplomatic campaign against the pipeline, claiming it could make it easier for Russia to invade it, warning that Moscow could use the pipeline to starve Ukraine for shipping charges for Russian gas.

